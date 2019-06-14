Miami Dolphins 90-in-90 roster breakdown 2019: Kendrick Norton

It is day seven of our annual 90-in-90 series, but we missed yesterday so we will have to make up an article at some point. That makes today our sixth look at the Miami Dolphins’ roster. The 90-in-90 series looks at one member of the Dolphins’ 90-man preseason roster, taking a look at their look from the previous season, their current contract, reasons why the player may progress or may regress this season, and their chances for making the regular-season, 53-man roster.

Our first five players have been Jonathan Woodard, Shaq Calhoun, Kalen Ballage, Eric Rowe, and Mike Gesicki. Now, we take a look at a defensive tackle hoping to make his NFL debut in his second season, Kendrick Norton.

2018 Review

Norton was selected in the seventh-round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers. He spent most of the season on the Panthers’ practice squad before being signed to the Dolphins active roster late in the year.

Contract

Second year of a two-year, $975,000 contract; 2019 salary cap number $495,000 (via OverTheCap.com).

Why he will progress

Norton turns 23 later this month, so he still has plenty of time to develop as a defensive tackle. The University of Miami product returns to South Florida and, with coaching, can continue to grow.

Why he might regress

Seventh-round picks are not sure things, especially when their original team allows them to be poached off the practice squad. Norton has to show he is developing.

Chances of making the 53-man roster

The Dolphins desperately need defensive line depth this year, so there is a good chance Norton can play his way onto the roster. It feels like he should be able to claim a position.