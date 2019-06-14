Dolphins agree to terms with third-round pick Michael Deiter

The time between now and training camp will seem like forever. But what matters most is that the Dolphins made it out of OTAs and mini-camps, without any significant injury. The next hurdle, however, was making sure all of Chris Grier’s 2019 class was signed. Well today, that final hurdle has been surpassed.

According to Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins have agreed to terms with all of their 2019 rookies, after signing Michael Deiter to a contract early this morning.

Dolphins have agreed to contract terms with third round pick Michael Deiter. All Miami’s picks are now done. — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) June 14, 2019

Deiter, is expected to compete immediately at guard. However, whether or not he proves to be a better option than Chris Reed, Jesse Davis, Jordan Mills, or another unknown, is to be determined.