 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dolphins agree to terms with third-round pick Michael Deiter

New, 8 comments

All of Miami’s rookies are officially signed!!!

By Josh Houtz
Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The time between now and training camp will seem like forever. But what matters most is that the Dolphins made it out of OTAs and mini-camps, without any significant injury. The next hurdle, however, was making sure all of Chris Grier’s 2019 class was signed. Well today, that final hurdle has been surpassed.

According to Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins have agreed to terms with all of their 2019 rookies, after signing Michael Deiter to a contract early this morning.

Deiter, is expected to compete immediately at guard. However, whether or not he proves to be a better option than Chris Reed, Jesse Davis, Jordan Mills, or another unknown, is to be determined.

More From The Phinsider

This Article has a component height of 6. The sidebar size is short.

Loading comments...