Dolphins 2019 offseason surprise player? ESPN selects DeVante Parker

The Miami Dolphins have completed their offseason training program and have headed out on their last non-football period before training camp at the end of July. Throughout the series of organized team activities (OTAs) and minicamps this spring, one player continually stood out for the Dolphins. Wide receiver DeVante Parker appeared poised to finally breakout and become the team’s “number one” receiver.

Of course, this has been said before of Parker, who has appeared set to breakout each of the past few years, then had injuries nag him throughout the year. ESPN’s Cameron Wolfe believes Parker has a chance to become the player for whom the Dolphins have been waiting.

Selecting Paker as the Dolphins representative on ESPN’s “The surprise offseason standout for all 32 teams,” Wolfe writes:

He has regularly looked like the Dolphins’ best offensive player this spring, making highlight grabs along the sideline and consistently being a threat in the red zone and in the middle of the field. This isn’t the first time Parker has opened eyes in the spring (only to disappoint in the fall), but it’s a good sign after how bad 2018 went for him. In a surprise, the Dolphins brought back Parker this offseason on a one-year deal with hopes that a fresh start under a new coaching staff and a new quarterback (right now, Ryan Fitzpatrick) that seems to appreciate him more will help. He will have a chance to earn a starting role in 2019 alongside Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson (when healthy) if he keeps up this play. He’s also being pushed by promising undrafted free agent Preston Williams, who has flashed throughout the spring.

Wolfe is right, this is not a first for Parker, but it is also a good sign. Parker has the talent and can play at the NFL level. He has made highlight catches in the league - but he just cannot stay healthy. Whether it is hamstring, or groin, or a broken finger, or something else, Parker seems to constantly get bitten by the injury bug, and it is always an injury that will continues to linger and nag throughout the season. Hopefully he is able to end that cycle and show everyone what he can do. Maybe he can turn the offseason surprise into a regular season surprise.