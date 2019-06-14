Phinsider Radio: Jerome Baker and the LB unit, Houtz’s beard, and more!

(Just click the link right above and enjoy — and don’t forget to hit that subscribe button!)

This episode of your favorite weekly Miami Dolphins podcast is all about LB’s. No, not that summer weight you’re putting on because of all the beer and steaks, the linebackers.

Kiko Alonso, Jerome Baker, and Raekwon McMillan stand as the top three linebackers on the club. The catch? This defensive scheme likely will ask two linebackers to occupy the lion’s share of the snaps. Who is the odd man out?

Matthew Cannata and Aaron Sutton will hash it out while Josh Houtz enjoys his vacation before becoming a father of two!

