Albert Wilson honored for volunteer work with foster children in South Florida

Albert Wilson made huge strides as an impact playmaker in Miami’s offense last season, but it’s his work off of the field that is making headlines, and a tangible impact on South Florida lives, this summer.

According to the Sun Sentinel’s Safid Deen, Wilson was given the Champion of Children Award by ChildNet, an organization dedicated to child welfare in Broward and Palm Beach counties. Wilson, a native of Port St. Lucie Florida, said that his work with ChildNet gives him an opportunity to “give back to the community that [he] was raised in.”

Wilson grew up as a foster child because both of his parents faced time in prison. His unique understanding of what it means to be growing up without one’s birth parents has given him the motivation to help children who are growing up in similar situations. Wilson’s volunteer work in the South Florida community has revolved almost exclusively around this idea. He was named a community hero by the Eckerd Connects’ Project Bridge last week.

With regards to his work on the field, Wilson said that he plans on being ready by Week 1 of the 2019 season. He’s still working through the process of recovering from a hip injury that sidelined him through the second half of last season.

“Everything is going good, taking it one day at a time, and trying to get back on the field and help the team out,” Wilson explained. Before going down with a season ending hip injury in mid-October, the 26-year old pass catcher was on track to have the best statistical season of his career.

Going into training camp and the regular season, Wilson is in line to start in an offense that will greatly benefit from his speed and dynamic presence. He will likely start alongside Kenny Stills and DeVante Parker, while also rotating with fellow speedster Jakeem Grant.