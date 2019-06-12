Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
Tom Brady is the NFL’s most clutch quarterback, and the numbers prove it - Pats Pulpit
When plays need to be made, Brady makes them.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
Breer: Joe Douglas’ Rolodex is one of his biggest strengths - Gang Green Nation
Albert Breer’s Monday Morning Quarterback column is full of interesting tidbits about the hiring of Joe Douglas as the new general manager of the Jets. One that stood out to me touched on his...
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
AFC East Roundup: biggest 2019 offseason change - Buffalo Rumblings
Some teams had a big overhaul in certain aspects.
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Rushing Retrospective, 2009: Rex Ryan and the New York Jets - Baltimore Beatdown
To understand the present, its important to revisit the past.
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
How close is the Steelers’ defensive personnel from being dominant? - Behind the Steel Curtain
The Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense is often ridiculed, but how close are they from being a dominant unit?
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
Bengals sign former Giants OL John Jerry - Cincy Jungle
Because former Giants linemen have been magical in Cincinnati.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
Cleveland Browns: No need to rush the decision on Duke Johnson - Dawgs By Nature
General manager John Dorsey should take his time and let the situation play itself out in due time.
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
Who Do You Want To Be The Newest General Manager Of The Houston Texans? - Battle Red Blog
What do you want?
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
Film Comparison of Jack Conklin’s 2017 and 2018 Seasons Titans - Music City Miracles
Taken 8th overall in the 2016 NFL draft by the Titans, Jack Conklin was the first player selected by GM Jon Robinson. Conklin quickly achieved success as a rookie with his 1st Team All-Pro season,...
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
Yannick Ngakoue contract: Jaguars pass rusher skipping mini-camp - Big Cat Country
Jacksonville Jaguars will begin mandatory mini-camp this week, however they will be without one of their starting pass rushers in Yannick Ngakoue. Ngakoue has been to some of the voluntary...
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Colts Offseason Scouting Report: Running Back Nyheim Hines - Stampede Blue
We are now in the dull period for being an NFL fan as we enter the post-draft time period of the offseason. While most people are looking ahead to the 2019 NFL season, I decided to take a step back...
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
How could the 2019 Denver Broncos make the playoffs? - Mile High Report
It’s easier than it sounds, in theory. Let’s see how easily the 2019 Denver Broncos could make the playoffs.
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Chargers should have the NFL’s best defense in 2019 - Bolts From The Blue
With the sheer size of NFL rosters, there are guaranteed to be weaknesses somewhere, and the Chargers are no exception this year, (looking at you, offensive line) but hiding your weakness is very...
Oakland Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
SBNation ranks Raiders running back stable in the middle of the pack - Silver And Black Pride
Recently, the SBNation mothership did a four-part series ranking each NFL team’s offensive skill groups. The Raiders’ strongest group, the wide receivers, came in sixth (which might be a little...
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
KC Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes will have no-look pass in Madden NFL 20 - Arrowhead Pride
The Madden team revealed that and more at its EA Play 2019 event over the weekend.
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
Evaluating the quarterback position: Competitive toughness - Big Blue View
Let’s look at how that is quantified
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
Howie Roseman is in his Winning Window - Bleeding Green Nation
The Eagles’ lauded general manager isn’t a cap wizard — he’s just a man with a bold plan, crafted when he had nothing to lose.
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
One very basic thing Kellen Moore has to learn how to do - Blogging The Boys
Being an offensive coordinator who calls the plays means you actually have to call the plays.
Washington Redskins (via Hogs Haven)
Should Ryan Kerrigan hold out? - Hogs Haven
Is he being underpaid?
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
Matt LaFleur could return Aaron Rodgers to play-action destroyer - Acme Packing Company
The play-action game had all but disappeared from the Green Bay offense by the end of Mike McCarthy’s tenure. A new offense, designed specifically around play action, should change that.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
Detroit Lions film breakdown: Why Darius Slay deserves a new contract - Pride Of Detroit
The corner is skipping out on mini-camp because he wants a new deal, and the Lions should give him one
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
All of the bad Chicago Bears QB Mitch Trubisky takes this week - Windy City Gridiron
So does Mitch Trubisky suck or is he the best? I’m too stupid to make up my own mind...
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Minnesota Vikings, Kyle Rudolph Agree To Contract Extension - Daily Norseman
The eight-year veteran tight end is staying in Minnesota.
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
New Orleans Saints Tragedies: The dawning of a Dark Era - Canal Street Chronicles
The lowest point in a disastrous season for the 1980 Saints.
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
Matt Ryan isn’t a system quarterback, he is the system - The Falcoholic
Matt Ryan makes offensive coordinators, not the other way around.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
Pro Football Focus predicts the Panthers will run a 3-4 base defense - Cat Scratch Reader
It makes more sense with the addition of defensive tackle Gerald McCoy.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Jameis Winston And His Dream Forever Foundation Focuses On “What Really Matters” - Bucs Nation
Tampa Bay’s quarterback wants kids of all ages to know that he is here for them.
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
What move this offseason did the 49ers make that they will regret the most during 2019? - Niners Nation
Neglecting to add a backup to Bosa and Ford could come back to haunt the Niners.
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
Arizona Cardinals turn to Jordan Hicks to fix the ailing inside linebacker position - Revenge of the Birds
Through the offseason for the Arizona Cardinals there has been a singular vision.
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
How many key players can Seahawks keep under contract after 2019? - Field Gulls
The Seattle Seahawks have always been a team known for "roster churn" since Pete Carroll took over in 2010, it’s just the names that are getting bigger. And after losing virtually all of their...
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
How the extension for Carson Wentz affects the future for Jared Goff - Turf Show Times
The Eagles got their deal done with the #2 pick from the 2016 NFL Draft. How long before the Rams get theirs done with #1?
Loading comments...