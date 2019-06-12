Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Tom Brady is the NFL’s most clutch quarterback, and the numbers prove it - Pats Pulpit

When plays need to be made, Brady makes them.





Breer: Joe Douglas’ Rolodex is one of his biggest strengths - Gang Green Nation

Albert Breer’s Monday Morning Quarterback column is full of interesting tidbits about the hiring of Joe Douglas as the new general manager of the Jets. One that stood out to me touched on his...





AFC East Roundup: biggest 2019 offseason change - Buffalo Rumblings

Some teams had a big overhaul in certain aspects.

AFC NORTH:

Rushing Retrospective, 2009: Rex Ryan and the New York Jets - Baltimore Beatdown

To understand the present, its important to revisit the past.





How close is the Steelers’ defensive personnel from being dominant? - Behind the Steel Curtain

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense is often ridiculed, but how close are they from being a dominant unit?





Bengals sign former Giants OL John Jerry - Cincy Jungle

Because former Giants linemen have been magical in Cincinnati.





Cleveland Browns: No need to rush the decision on Duke Johnson - Dawgs By Nature

General manager John Dorsey should take his time and let the situation play itself out in due time.

AFC SOUTH:

Who Do You Want To Be The Newest General Manager Of The Houston Texans? - Battle Red Blog

What do you want?





Film Comparison of Jack Conklin’s 2017 and 2018 Seasons Titans - Music City Miracles

Taken 8th overall in the 2016 NFL draft by the Titans, Jack Conklin was the first player selected by GM Jon Robinson. Conklin quickly achieved success as a rookie with his 1st Team All-Pro season,...





Yannick Ngakoue contract: Jaguars pass rusher skipping mini-camp - Big Cat Country

Jacksonville Jaguars will begin mandatory mini-camp this week, however they will be without one of their starting pass rushers in Yannick Ngakoue. Ngakoue has been to some of the voluntary...





Colts Offseason Scouting Report: Running Back Nyheim Hines - Stampede Blue

We are now in the dull period for being an NFL fan as we enter the post-draft time period of the offseason. While most people are looking ahead to the 2019 NFL season, I decided to take a step back...

AFC WEST:

How could the 2019 Denver Broncos make the playoffs? - Mile High Report

It’s easier than it sounds, in theory. Let’s see how easily the 2019 Denver Broncos could make the playoffs.





Chargers should have the NFL’s best defense in 2019 - Bolts From The Blue

With the sheer size of NFL rosters, there are guaranteed to be weaknesses somewhere, and the Chargers are no exception this year, (looking at you, offensive line) but hiding your weakness is very...





SBNation ranks Raiders running back stable in the middle of the pack - Silver And Black Pride

Recently, the SBNation mothership did a four-part series ranking each NFL team’s offensive skill groups. The Raiders’ strongest group, the wide receivers, came in sixth (which might be a little...





KC Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes will have no-look pass in Madden NFL 20 - Arrowhead Pride

The Madden team revealed that and more at its EA Play 2019 event over the weekend.

NFC EAST:

Evaluating the quarterback position: Competitive toughness - Big Blue View

Let’s look at how that is quantified





Howie Roseman is in his Winning Window - Bleeding Green Nation

The Eagles’ lauded general manager isn’t a cap wizard — he’s just a man with a bold plan, crafted when he had nothing to lose.





One very basic thing Kellen Moore has to learn how to do - Blogging The Boys

Being an offensive coordinator who calls the plays means you actually have to call the plays.





Should Ryan Kerrigan hold out? - Hogs Haven

Is he being underpaid?

NFC NORTH:

Matt LaFleur could return Aaron Rodgers to play-action destroyer - Acme Packing Company

The play-action game had all but disappeared from the Green Bay offense by the end of Mike McCarthy’s tenure. A new offense, designed specifically around play action, should change that.





Detroit Lions film breakdown: Why Darius Slay deserves a new contract - Pride Of Detroit

The corner is skipping out on mini-camp because he wants a new deal, and the Lions should give him one





All of the bad Chicago Bears QB Mitch Trubisky takes this week - Windy City Gridiron

So does Mitch Trubisky suck or is he the best? I’m too stupid to make up my own mind...





Minnesota Vikings, Kyle Rudolph Agree To Contract Extension - Daily Norseman

The eight-year veteran tight end is staying in Minnesota.

NFC SOUTH:

New Orleans Saints Tragedies: The dawning of a Dark Era - Canal Street Chronicles

The lowest point in a disastrous season for the 1980 Saints.





Matt Ryan isn’t a system quarterback, he is the system - The Falcoholic

Matt Ryan makes offensive coordinators, not the other way around.





Pro Football Focus predicts the Panthers will run a 3-4 base defense - Cat Scratch Reader

It makes more sense with the addition of defensive tackle Gerald McCoy.





Jameis Winston And His Dream Forever Foundation Focuses On “What Really Matters” - Bucs Nation

Tampa Bay’s quarterback wants kids of all ages to know that he is here for them.

NFC WEST:

What move this offseason did the 49ers make that they will regret the most during 2019? - Niners Nation

Neglecting to add a backup to Bosa and Ford could come back to haunt the Niners.





Arizona Cardinals turn to Jordan Hicks to fix the ailing inside linebacker position - Revenge of the Birds

Through the offseason for the Arizona Cardinals there has been a singular vision.





How many key players can Seahawks keep under contract after 2019? - Field Gulls

The Seattle Seahawks have always been a team known for "roster churn" since Pete Carroll took over in 2010, it’s just the names that are getting bigger. And after losing virtually all of their...





How the extension for Carson Wentz affects the future for Jared Goff - Turf Show Times

The Eagles got their deal done with the #2 pick from the 2016 NFL Draft. How long before the Rams get theirs done with #1?