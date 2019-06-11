Phinsider Question Of The Day (W/ Live Thread, General Discussion ) 06/11/2019

To answer the question for those of you that are not aware, the photo above is of Dolfan Denny. His real names was Denny Sym and he was the Miami Dolphins first “Superfan”. He was a mainstay at all the games I attended at the Orange Bowl as a child and then took his act to the new stadium when it opened. He would go around the field getting the fans fired up and cheering. He appeared at games from the beginning in 1966 but had to retire his act as the superfan in 2000 due to failing health at the age of 65. Denny sadly passed on in 2007 at the age of 72 from cancer and kidney disease.

Tonights Phinsider Question Of The Day is, how did you get here? I don’t mean how did you get to the site but how is it that you are a Miami Dolphins fan in the first place. For me being a fan was like religion in my family so it’s really all I ever knew from as far back as I can remember but we also grew up in Coral Gables so we were locals. Many of you may also be locals or maybe your dad was a fan so you became one too or maybe it was a brother or uncle or aunt that turned you on to the team. I have seen more than one person give the credit to Ace Ventura, the first one with Dan Marino conducting possibly the worst case of acting in the history of cinema. So what is your story?

