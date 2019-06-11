Dolphins and Buccaneers joint practices in mid-August

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Tuesday announced their training camp schedule for 2019, including the two joint practices the team will host with the Miami Dolphins. The two teams will meet in the second week of the preseason for a game on August 16, with kickoff at 7:30pm from Tampa Bay’s Raymond James Stadium.

It had previously been reported that the Dolphins would head up to Tampa to practice with the Buccaneers, but exact dates and times were not yet solidified. With the preseason game on the 16th, it makes sense that the Buccaneers announced the joint practices will be held on Tuesday, August 13, and Wednesday, August 14. Both practices will be open to the public and will start at 10am.

We will be hosting 11 total practices FREE & open to the public at this year’s #BucsCamp.



RSVP: https://t.co/uCSonlSBDs pic.twitter.com/poQAtHPP55 — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) June 11, 2019

The practices will be held at AdventHealth Training Center, 1 Buccaneer Place, Tampa. Follow the link in the tweet above or go to buccaneers.com/trainingcamp to reserve a seat if you are going to be in the Tampa area and can make practice.

The Dolphins have not released their training camp schedule for 2019.

The full preseason schedule for Miami is:

PS Week 1

Atlanta Falcons at Miami Dolphins

August 8, 7:30pm ET

PS Week 2

Miami Dolphins at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

August 16, 7:30pm ET

PS Week 3

Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins

August 22, 8pm ET (National Fox coverage)

PS Week 4

Miami Dolphins at New Orleans Saints

August 29, 8pm ET