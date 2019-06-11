 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Father’s Day gift ideas for favorite Dolphins fan

By Kevin Nogle
Are you ready for Father’s Day? Or maybe you missed Mother’s Day (what is wrong with you?). Or...maybe you just want some cool new Miami Dolphins stuff. Whatever the case, we have you covered. You can check out our new Dolphins Father’s Day Gift Guide below.

Maybe you have been waiting for the perfect time to buy the BreakingT Company’s “Miami Miracle” shirt. Now would be a great time to snag it. You can also check out the new “Miami Miracle” mug they are offering. You probably need to get that for someone - and one for yourself. Are you ready for a Josh Rosen jersey? Maybe you want that Nike long-sleeve performance t-shirt. Maybe someone you know needs some Dolphins glasses or a phone case, or....well, you get the idea.

Check out our collection of gift ideas, especially if you are still looking for what to get Dad for Father’s Day!

Miami Miracle, $28

BreakingT

Buy Here

Nike Long Sleeve Performance T-Shirt, $44.99

Fanatics

Buy Here

Leather Front Pocket Wallet, $20.99

Fanatics

Buy Here

Nike Sideline Performance Polo, $74.09

Fanatics

Buy Here

2' x 8' Tailgate Table, $149.99

Fanatics

Buy Here

Josh Rosen Nike Game Jersey, $99.99

Fanatics

Buy Here

10" x 18" Stadium Panoramic Collage with Game-Used Football, $67.49

Fanatics

Buy Here

12" x 18" Steel Parking Sign, $29.99

Fanatics

Buy Here

14oz. Rocks Glass Set, $20.24

Fanatics

Buy Here

Individual Hybrid Golf Headcover, $14.99

Fanatics

Buy Here

The Northwest Company Squadron Duffel Bag, $35.24

Fanatics

Buy Here

New Era Core Classic 9TWENTY Adjustable Hat, $16.49

Fanatics

Buy Here

Miami Miracle Mug, $18

BreakingT

Buy Here

Rawlings Game Day Elite Tailgate Chair, $26.24

Fanatics

Buy Here

BBQ Kit Cooler, $129.99

Fanatics

Buy Here

iPhone Slim Text Backdrop Design Case, $17.24

Fanatics

Buy Here

The Classic 23oz. Pilsner, $12.74

Fanatics

Buy Here

