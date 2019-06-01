Dolphins WR Preston Williams turning heads in OTAs

The Miami Dolphins have wrapped up their Organized Team Activities (OTAs) for the 2019 offseason, with just a minincamp remaining before the team breaks until the start of training camp at the end of July. Most of the OTAs were focused on installing the new offensive and defensive systems the team will use under first-year head coach Brian Flores and his staff. That does not mean individual players and performances were not noticed.

Undrafted free agent Preston Williams signed with the Dolphins in May, joining the team from Colorado State. The 6-foot-4, 210 pound wide receiver has turned some heads during OTAs and, if he can continue to flash during the summer, making a case for a roster spot at the end of the summer.

“Preston’s doing a nice job,” quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick said this week of Williams. “He’ll make some ‘wow’ plays and he’ll make some plays that remind you that he’s a young guy. Consistency is going to be a big thing with him. In terms of some of the physical features and the way that he can go get the ball and those type of things, he’s been very impressive. Again, he’s working his tail off and it shows and you can tell out here, but there’s also a lot of work that still needs to be put in for him to be able to be trusted and be out there.”

Quarterback Josh Rosen, who is competing with Fitzpatrick to be the team’s starter this year, agreed when asked about Williams. “Really good,” he said of his impression of Williams. “He’s very talented. He’s that big body that the NFL receivers are sort of based off of in that one-on-one position. He’s a big body, a really talented guy with great hands and I’m really looking forward to developing with him.”

Fitzpatrick added, when asked about Williams’ attitude on the field after having gone undrafted, saying, “It’s not like we sit down and talk at lunch every day, but he’s definitely flashed. He’s definitely a guy that, as a quarterback, you take notice at some of the plays that he’s making. Like I said, great plays and boneheaded plays. We have to find a consistency there, but he certainly has enough talent to do it.”

The Dolphins could use a player with Williams’ size and potential, but he does need to show the consistency about which Fitzpatrick spoke. He could turn into the big-bodied receiver the team needs to pair with the speed options they already have on the roster. If he can develop quickly this summer, Williams could be an undrafted free agent who finds his way onto the Dolphins’ roster - and into gameday action.