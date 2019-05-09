Dolphins make Xavien Howard highest paid CB with new contract

The Miami Dolphins are signing cornerback Xavien Howard to a contract extension that will make the Pro Bowler the highest paid cornerback in the league, according to various media reports. The deal, which is for five years, will pay Howard $76.5 million with $46 million guaranteed. Howard led the NFL in interceptions last year, earning his first Pro Bowl selection and Second-Team All-Pro honors.

Miami selected Howard in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He was heading into the final year of his rookie contract.

The contract will pay Howard $51 million in the first three years of the deal, according to the Palm Beach Post’s Joe Schad.

In three seasons with the Dolphins, Howard has recorded 123 tackles with 11 interceptions, including his seven last year, as well as 31 passes defensed, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and one sack. Howard missed the final four games of the 2018 season with a knee injury.