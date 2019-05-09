Phinsider Question Of The Day (W/ Live Thread & General Discussion) 05/09/2019

Tonight’s Phinsider Question Of The Day is as a Miami Dolphins fan what is your favorite piece of swag? Is it a jersey of a favorite player or maybe a ball or photo that you had autographed? Mine is still probably the football that my dad had signed for me back circa 1980/81. It has a lot of the guys that were mainstays in the 70’s on it as well as Shula's signature. It was a used game ball and still has the dirt on one end where it hit the ground so even though there’s not much there it’s like my little piece of the old Orange Bowl. I had a ton of other things that have long since been lost throughout time between the million moves we made but somehow I always hung onto that ball.

