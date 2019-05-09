Dolphins sign Christian Wilkins, four other 2019 NFL Draft picks

The Miami Dolphins announced Thursday the signing of five of the team’s 2019 NFL Draft class. The team announced they signed first round pick Christian Wilkins, fifth-rounder Andrew Van Ginkel, sixth-round pick Isaiah Prince, seventh-rounder Chandler Cox, and seventh-round pick Myles Gaskin.

The Dolphins still have third-round choice Michael Deiter to sign.

Miami is beginning their rookie minicamp this weekend, bringing in the draft picks, undrafted free agents they are signing, and several rookie tryout players for practices. The Dolphins were working to sign as many of their draft picks prior to the start of practices and it appears they have done just that.

Wilkins, a defensive tackle, could find himself as the number one player in the position group this year, while linebacker Van Ginkel could be a pass-rush specialist in sub packages as the Dolphins work in a hybrid 4-3/3-4 scheme. Offensive tackle Prince will likely serve as depth on the line of scrimmage while Cox will be the team’s fullback. Gaskin, a running back, will provide depth behind Kenyan Drake and Kalen Ballage.

Deiter could be the team’s starting left guard this season.