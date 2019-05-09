Dolphins sign OT Jordan Mills

As of yesterday, free agents could be signed without any ramifications towards next year’s compensatory picks.

And with plenty of holes on the roster, it was obvious the Dolphins would have interest in a veteran or two.

The first of those signings cane minutes ago, as the Dolphins may have found their starting right tackle.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Miami Dolphins have reached an agreement with free agent offensive tackle, Jordan Mills.

Former Bills’ OT Jordan Mills is signing a one-year, $3 million deal with the Miami Dolphins, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 9, 2019

Mills, 28, was drafted by the Chicago Bears in the fifth round of the 2013 NFL Draft, and had short stints in Dallas and Detroit before finding a long-term home in Buffalo.

Over the last three seasons, Mills started all 16 games for the Bills at right tackle.