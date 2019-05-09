 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dolphins sign OT Jordan Mills

New, 10 comments

Can he be the starting right tackle in Miami?

By Josh Houtz
Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

As of yesterday, free agents could be signed without any ramifications towards next year’s compensatory picks.

And with plenty of holes on the roster, it was obvious the Dolphins would have interest in a veteran or two.

The first of those signings cane minutes ago, as the Dolphins may have found their starting right tackle.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Miami Dolphins have reached an agreement with free agent offensive tackle, Jordan Mills.

Mills, 28, was drafted by the Chicago Bears in the fifth round of the 2013 NFL Draft, and had short stints in Dallas and Detroit before finding a long-term home in Buffalo.

Over the last three seasons, Mills started all 16 games for the Bills at right tackle.

More From The Phinsider

This Article has a component height of 9. The sidebar size is short.

Loading comments...