Phinsider Radio: Walter Mitchell of Revenge of the Birds Dissects Josh Rosen and More!

https://playlist.megaphone.fm/?e=VMP7550747910

*(Just click the link right above and enjoy — and don’t forget to hit that subscribe button! We apologize for not having an embed, and are working to remedy it.)*

This episode of your favorite Miami Dolphins podcast includes special guest, Walter Mitchell. Walter is the Deputy Editor of the Arizona Cardinals SB Nation affiliate Revenge of the Birds, and wrote a letter to Dolphins fans which ended up being a detailed dissection of Josh Rosen on and off the field. We let Walter’s river of knowledge runneth over us, and will find out everything we can about the Dolphins new quarterback.

~ How was Josh under pressure, behind a bad offensive line?

~ How does he lead men, and demonstrate “intangibles”?

All this and more on this episode of Phinsider Radio!

Reach out to us on Twitter or let us know your thoughts down below in the Comments Section!!!

Follow Matthew (@CannataPFN), Houtz (@Houtz), and myself (@ASuttonPFN) on Twitter! Tune in. Subscribe. Give us an awesome rating. Hugs and kisses.