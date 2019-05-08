Are you confident in the direction of the Dolphins?

Dolphins fans, sign up for FanPulse here!

The Miami Dolphins are rebuilding the franchise. That is clearly the direction of the team as they allow expensive veterans leave the team this offseason, trade players they can use to add draft picks, and begin a youth movement. But how confident are the fans in the direction of the team?

In our recent SB Nation FanPulse survey, it seems like Dolphins fans are starting to get behind this move from their favorite team. At the end of the season, fan confidence was down to just 31 percent of the base. That more than doubled at the end of free agency, with 66 percent of the base saying they were confident in the team’s direction. That dropped some pre-Draft, moving down to 60 percent.

And, with the Draft complete, 69 percent of the fan base is now confident in the team’s direction. That marks the highest percentage of fans confident in the team since Week 4 of the 2018 season (86 percent).

The 69 percent ranks just 25th in the league among fans, far trailing the 100 percent fan confidence for the Cleveland Browns (Dawgs By Nature) and Chicago Bears (Windy City Gridiron). The 69 percent mark for the Dolphins, however, is not the lowest confidence in the AFC East, where the New York Jets site Gang Green Nation sees just 55 percent of the fans confident in the direction of the Jets. The rest of the AFC East features the New England Patriots base at Pats Pulpit with a 91 percent confidence rate and the Buffalo Bills fans at Buffalo Rumblings responding with 85 percent saying they are confident.

How do you feel about the direction of the Dolphins? Do you agree with the 69 percent of the fans who like the direction? Did they get it wrong?