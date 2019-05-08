Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Rodney Harrison reflects on Patriots career after being voted to the team Hall of Fame - Pats Pulpit

Read more: 5 reasons why Rodney Harrison is the Patriots’ newest Hall of Famer





Jets waive Brandon Silvers - Gang Green Nation

Brandon Silvers’ brief Jets career has come to an end.





All-22 Analysis: Buffalo Bills running back T.J. Yeldon - Buffalo Rumblings

We take a look at former Jaguar running back, T.J. Yeldon using the All-22

AFC NORTH:

Kenneth Dixon entering a make-or-break season with the Ravens - Baltimore Beatdown

Time may be running out on the former Louisiana Tech product’s tenure in Baltimore.





The 1st Round of the NFL Draft was a rush for Steelers fans everywhere - Behind the Steel Curtain

The Steelers gave their fans a rare first-round "win" with the selection of Michigan inside linebacker Devin Bush.





Bengals receiver John Ross preparing for big leap in his third season - Cincy Jungle

Though the Bengals didn’t use one of their 10 selections on a wide receiver in the draft, John Ross knows that he still has a lot to prove in 2019.





Cleveland Browns: Odell Beckham Jr. buying into the Browns - Dawgs By Nature

Wide receiver says he is in a good place and ready to bring the winning back to Cleveland.

AFC SOUTH:

2019 NFL Free Agency: Jahleel Addae Contract Details - Battle Red Blog

Here’s what it took to bring Addae to the Texans





Mel Kiper calls A.J. Brown an instant impact rookie Titans - Music City Miracles

The love for A.J. Brown around the internet is fun. It is a little scary because history tells us that getting excited about a receiver on the Titans only ends badly, but the law of averages have...





Anonymous NFL execs talk 2019 Jaguars draft class - Big Cat Country

The anonymous executives are at it again — and this time they’re talking about the Jacksonville Jaguars and their first three picks in Josh Allen, Jawaan Taylor, and Josh Oliver.

ESPN compiled...





Ballard’s Draft Class Demonstrates How Athleticism, Production, and Character Can Meet - Stampede Blue

It’s been a week since the Indianapolis Colts were first on the clock in the 2019 NFL Draft, and in the aftermath, we now have a better idea of what general manager Chris Ballard continues to...

AFC WEST:

Denver Broncos: Drew Lock preparing to play in Denver altitude - Mile High Report

From Missouri to Denver, Drew Lock embraces the Mile High City.





2019 Los Angeles Chargers UDFA Profile: Findlay WR Jason Moore - Bolts From The Blue

With the Chargers wide receiver room looking a bit cramped as of late, it’s no surprise the Chargers passed on drafting a wideout with one of their seven picks and opted to bring in just one player...





Richie Incognito leaves Raiders facility without deal as team weighs potential league discipline - Silver And Black Pride

Monday the Raiders hosted former Bills guard Richie Incognito for a visit as the team tries to figure out whether to add some competition at the left guard position. It made some waves because of I...





New Chiefs cornerback Rashad Fenton wants to be a complete athlete - Arrowhead Pride

The sixth-round pick comes from a program that gives him an advantage, but he knows he has a lot to prove

NFC EAST:

When will Daniel Jones play? - Big Blue View

That depends on how the season unfolds





Brandon Brooks shares a “special moment” he had with his Eagles teammates - Bleeding Green Nation

This team.





DeMarcus Ware wants to help the Cowboys as a consultant - Blogging The Boys

One of the Cowboys all-time best wants to lend a helping hand.





Cam Sims - The Forgotten Redskin - Hogs Haven

Cam Sims led all Redskins receivers last preseason with 131 yards gained. He averaged 26.2 yards per reception which was tied for second most in the NFL among players with at least five receptions....

NFC NORTH:

Former GM Ted Thompson goes into Packers Hall of Fame - Acme Packing Company

The GM’s first pick defined his tenure, for good and bad.





Debunking Bleacher Report’s claim that the Detroit Lions ‘blew’ the offseason - Pride Of Detroit

Bleacher Report is pretty critical about the Lions’ offseason, but they’re misguided in their judgment.





Bears acquire kicker Eddy Pineiro from Raiders - Windy City Gridiron

Chicago’s kicking competition continues.





Vikings sign two more players from rookie tryout camp - Daily Norseman

Which means two current Vikings will have to go

NFC SOUTH:

Erik McCoy the top value pick for the Saints - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints first pick was their best value according to ESPN.





Falcons Dan Quinn is the right coach for John Cominsky - The Falcoholic

The kid with big upside is the kind of player Coach Quinn covets.





The overall success of Carolina’s 2019 draft class may hinge on Greg Little - Cat Scratch Reader

Panthers general manager Marty Hurney made a bold move to trade up for a potential star left tackle. Hopefully the move pays off for Carolina.





Buccaneers, McCoy aren’t meeting halfway on a new deal - Bucs Nation

An NFL Network report sounds as if both sides have tried working out a new contract.

NFC WEST:

49ers schedule 2019: Week 3 will be a major test for Nick Bosa - Niners Nation

Bosa’s first top tier quarterback opponent comes in Week 3. This will be interesting.





Will Cardinals’ Offensive Line Improve? - Revenge of the Birds

On ESPN’s NFL Live this past week, the BOLD PREDICTION the panel agreed upon for the 2019 Arizona Cardinals was: "1stPick in 2020 NFL Draft."

To a person, the ESPN crew cited the Cardinals’...





Reports are that LB Bobby Wagner won’t give Seahawks hometown discount - Field Gulls

When the offseason began, the Seattle Seahawks had four big contract situations to address, including quarterback Russell Wilson, defensive end Frank Clark, defensive tackle Jarran Reed and middle...





REPORT: LA Rams re-sign LB Bryce Hager - Turf Show Times

Welcome back, Bryce!