Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
Rodney Harrison reflects on Patriots career after being voted to the team Hall of Fame - Pats Pulpit
Read more: 5 reasons why Rodney Harrison is the Patriots’ newest Hall of Famer
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
Jets waive Brandon Silvers - Gang Green Nation
Brandon Silvers’ brief Jets career has come to an end.
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
All-22 Analysis: Buffalo Bills running back T.J. Yeldon - Buffalo Rumblings
We take a look at former Jaguar running back, T.J. Yeldon using the All-22
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Kenneth Dixon entering a make-or-break season with the Ravens - Baltimore Beatdown
Time may be running out on the former Louisiana Tech product’s tenure in Baltimore.
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
The 1st Round of the NFL Draft was a rush for Steelers fans everywhere - Behind the Steel Curtain
The Steelers gave their fans a rare first-round "win" with the selection of Michigan inside linebacker Devin Bush.
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
Bengals receiver John Ross preparing for big leap in his third season - Cincy Jungle
Though the Bengals didn’t use one of their 10 selections on a wide receiver in the draft, John Ross knows that he still has a lot to prove in 2019.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
Cleveland Browns: Odell Beckham Jr. buying into the Browns - Dawgs By Nature
Wide receiver says he is in a good place and ready to bring the winning back to Cleveland.
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
2019 NFL Free Agency: Jahleel Addae Contract Details - Battle Red Blog
Here’s what it took to bring Addae to the Texans
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
Mel Kiper calls A.J. Brown an instant impact rookie Titans - Music City Miracles
The love for A.J. Brown around the internet is fun. It is a little scary because history tells us that getting excited about a receiver on the Titans only ends badly, but the law of averages have...
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
Anonymous NFL execs talk 2019 Jaguars draft class - Big Cat Country
The anonymous executives are at it again — and this time they’re talking about the Jacksonville Jaguars and their first three picks in Josh Allen, Jawaan Taylor, and Josh Oliver.
ESPN compiled...
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Ballard’s Draft Class Demonstrates How Athleticism, Production, and Character Can Meet - Stampede Blue
It’s been a week since the Indianapolis Colts were first on the clock in the 2019 NFL Draft, and in the aftermath, we now have a better idea of what general manager Chris Ballard continues to...
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
Denver Broncos: Drew Lock preparing to play in Denver altitude - Mile High Report
From Missouri to Denver, Drew Lock embraces the Mile High City.
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
2019 Los Angeles Chargers UDFA Profile: Findlay WR Jason Moore - Bolts From The Blue
With the Chargers wide receiver room looking a bit cramped as of late, it’s no surprise the Chargers passed on drafting a wideout with one of their seven picks and opted to bring in just one player...
Oakland Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Richie Incognito leaves Raiders facility without deal as team weighs potential league discipline - Silver And Black Pride
Monday the Raiders hosted former Bills guard Richie Incognito for a visit as the team tries to figure out whether to add some competition at the left guard position. It made some waves because of I...
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
New Chiefs cornerback Rashad Fenton wants to be a complete athlete - Arrowhead Pride
The sixth-round pick comes from a program that gives him an advantage, but he knows he has a lot to prove
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
When will Daniel Jones play? - Big Blue View
That depends on how the season unfolds
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
Brandon Brooks shares a “special moment” he had with his Eagles teammates - Bleeding Green Nation
This team.
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
DeMarcus Ware wants to help the Cowboys as a consultant - Blogging The Boys
One of the Cowboys all-time best wants to lend a helping hand.
Washington Redskins (via Hogs Haven)
Cam Sims - The Forgotten Redskin - Hogs Haven
Cam Sims led all Redskins receivers last preseason with 131 yards gained. He averaged 26.2 yards per reception which was tied for second most in the NFL among players with at least five receptions....
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
Former GM Ted Thompson goes into Packers Hall of Fame - Acme Packing Company
The GM’s first pick defined his tenure, for good and bad.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
Debunking Bleacher Report’s claim that the Detroit Lions ‘blew’ the offseason - Pride Of Detroit
Bleacher Report is pretty critical about the Lions’ offseason, but they’re misguided in their judgment.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
Bears acquire kicker Eddy Pineiro from Raiders - Windy City Gridiron
Chicago’s kicking competition continues.
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Vikings sign two more players from rookie tryout camp - Daily Norseman
Which means two current Vikings will have to go
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
Erik McCoy the top value pick for the Saints - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints first pick was their best value according to ESPN.
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
Falcons Dan Quinn is the right coach for John Cominsky - The Falcoholic
The kid with big upside is the kind of player Coach Quinn covets.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
The overall success of Carolina’s 2019 draft class may hinge on Greg Little - Cat Scratch Reader
Panthers general manager Marty Hurney made a bold move to trade up for a potential star left tackle. Hopefully the move pays off for Carolina.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Buccaneers, McCoy aren’t meeting halfway on a new deal - Bucs Nation
An NFL Network report sounds as if both sides have tried working out a new contract.
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
49ers schedule 2019: Week 3 will be a major test for Nick Bosa - Niners Nation
Bosa’s first top tier quarterback opponent comes in Week 3. This will be interesting.
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
Will Cardinals’ Offensive Line Improve? - Revenge of the Birds
On ESPN’s NFL Live this past week, the BOLD PREDICTION the panel agreed upon for the 2019 Arizona Cardinals was: "1stPick in 2020 NFL Draft."
To a person, the ESPN crew cited the Cardinals’...
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
Reports are that LB Bobby Wagner won’t give Seahawks hometown discount - Field Gulls
When the offseason began, the Seattle Seahawks had four big contract situations to address, including quarterback Russell Wilson, defensive end Frank Clark, defensive tackle Jarran Reed and middle...
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
REPORT: LA Rams re-sign LB Bryce Hager - Turf Show Times
Welcome back, Bryce!
Loading comments...