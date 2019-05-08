Grading the Miami Dolphins 2019 NFL Draft

Grading the NFL Draft less than two weeks after it concluded, is not very wise. After all, it takes time for young players to get used to the NFL lifestyle and most importantly, the speed of the professional game. For some rookies, it could take months sometimes even years, to be fully established.

Nevertheless, here are my way too early grades for the Miami Dolphins 2019 draft class.

#13 - Christian Wilkins, DL, Clemson

There were a lot of different directions the Dolphins could’ve went with the 13th pick in this year’s draft. But when the dust settled, Chris Grier selected a player that head coach Brian Flores could utilize right away. A chess piece, that can be utilized all throughout Miami’s front seven. And when you factor in Marion Hobby’s familiarity with Clemson’s star-studded defensive line, the pick just made too much sense. In Wilkins, Miami is getting a versatile defensive lineman that can do just about anything under the sun. When watching Wilkins on tape, his quickness off the line of scrimmage is a work of art. This should allow him to handily beat offensive lineman at the next level, and his impact in the run game will be noticed immediately. In addition, Wilkins has the ability to play inside or outside on Miami’s defensive line and should bring a much needed pass rush to their struggling units. He can also line up a running back in short yardage situations. Wilkins should be a centerpiece in Flores’ defense for many, many years to come.

Grade - A

#62 + 2020 5th - Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA

I wasn’t sure whether or not to add the Josh Rosen trade to this article, but I decided to do so anyway. After all, Rosen could be the quarterback of the future and possesses all the skills to be a very good NFL starting quarterback— for many years to come.

I. Love. This. Trade.

Grade - A+

#78 - Michael Deiter, OL, Wisconsin

For years, the Dolphins offensive line has been in shambles. In fact, Adam Gase himself admitted that he did not believe guard was a premium position. So once Josh Sitton was released and Ja’Wuan James signed a HUGE contract with Denver, it was obvious Miami would be in the market for offensive line help. Deiter, who started 54 consecutive games at Wisconsin, can play all over the offensive line. During his collegiate career, Deiter played left tackle, guard and center. And for a team like the Dolphins — that desperately need help all over the offensive line — Deiter will likely be a day one starter.

Grade - B-

#158 - Andrew Van Ginkel, LB, Wisconsin

There was significant drought between the Dolphins third-round pick and the 158th-overall selection, which Miami would use to select Wisconsin linebacker, Andrew Van Ginkel. Ginkel, who started 11 games in 2018, recorded46 tackles (7 TFL) and 4.5 sacks. During his time at Wisconsin, Ginkel proved to be an asset on special teams, where he will look to make an immediate impact in the NFL. Nevertheless, Ginkel adds depth to a position that many consider a weakness.

Grade - C+

#202 - Isaiah Prince, OT, Ohio State

Michael Deiter wasn’t the only offensive lineman the Dolphins had their eyes set on the , as they drafted Isaiah Prince with the 202nd-overall pick in this year’s draft. Prince, adds depth to an offensive line with plenty of opportunities to win a starting job If not, he could fulfill a much needed role as a bench player. Every year he improves as a pass protector but has always been very good in the run game. If Miami wants to have success in 2019 - or beyond - the offensive line will need to be completely rebuilt.

Grade - C

#233 - Chandler Cox, FB, Auburn

If someone told you the Dolphins would draft a fullback in this year’s draft, you probably would not have believed me. After all, Lousaka Polite was the last relevant fullback in Miami and since then, the position has started to become extinct. But like the Patriots up north, Miami plans to utilize more 21 personnel this upcoming season. Cox can do a little bit of everything, and might be most valuable as a pass blocker. His addition should help in every phase of the game.

Grade - B

#234 - Myles Gaskin, HB, Washington

Prior to the 2019 NFL Draft, no one would have thought Myles Gaskin would be available in the 7th-round. And yet, here we are. Throughout his four-year collegiate career, Gaskin rushed for 1,302, 1,373, 1,380, and 1,260 yards respectfully. He also recorded 15+ touchdowns in each of those years. He will look to prove his worth on special teams, but should have an impact as an offensive weapon under Chad O’Shea. Gaskin can do it all, and would be a welcomed addition to Miami’s running backs.

Grade - B+

