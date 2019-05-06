Dolphins looking for pass rush help; Nick Perry linked to team

The Miami Dolphins have several question marks surrounding the team as they head into the summer, including questions about the offensive line and the defensive secondary. No question, however, is more pressing than from where the team will generate a pass rush. The Dolphins had just 31 sacks as a team last year, then lost Cameron Wake, Robert Quinn, and Andre Branch this offseason.

While there is hope more rush-linebacker opportunities for Charles Harris could help him as he enters his third year, the Dolphins need to find pass rushers. According to the Miami Herald, there is one with whom they seem to be targeting. Adam Beasley writes “there seems to be a real chance” the Dolphins sign Nick Perry.

Perry was selected in the first round of the 2012 NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers. In seven seasons as an outside linebacker for Green Bay, he has recorded 228 tackles with one interception, 11 passes defensed, seven forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and 32 sacks. The Packers and Perry agreed to a five-year, $60 million contract in March 2017. His 2018 season was shortened by a knee injury that landed him on injured reserve, limiting him to just nine games played last year. He recorded 24 tackles with three passes defensed, one forced fumble, and 1.5 sacks in that time.

The Packers released Perry on March 12. If the Dolphins sign him early this week, Perry does not count against compensatory draft picks because he was released and not on an expiring contract.