Dolphins roster 2019: Predicting the 53-man roster pre-minicamp

The Miami Dolphins complete their final Organized Team Activity (OTA) today, with their mandatory minicamp coming next week. While a lot will change during the summer, with players playing themselves into roster positions, players playing their way off the roster, and injuries all factoring into the final cuts the franchise will have to make, we can get a good idea of where the Dolphins’ 2019 roster stands heading into minicamp.
For today’s 53-man roster projection, I am not breaking the roster down by position. Instead, I am going to take the 53 players I believe should be on the roster. From there, we will make (hopefully) minor adjustments to make sure we have enough players at the key positions. Basically, the higher up on my list a player is named, the more confident I am he will make the roster.
Here we go:
1. Xavien Howard, cornerback
2. Laremy Tunsil, left tackle
3. Minkah Fitzpatrick, safety
4. Christian Wilkins, defensive tackle
5. Jerome Baker, linebacker
6. Raekwon McMillan, linebacker
7. Charles Harris, defensive end/linebacker
8. Kenyan Drake, running back
9. Ryan Fitzpatrick, quarterback
10. John Denney, long snapper
11. Josh Rosen, quarterback
12. Reshad Jones, safety
13. DeVante Parker, wide receiver
14. Eric Rowe, cornerback
15. Bobby McCain, cornerback
16. Kenny Stills, wide receiver
17. Jakeem Grant, wide receiver
18. Davon Godchaux, defensive tackle
19. Jason Sanders, kicker
20. Kalen Ballage, running back
21. Mike Gesicki, tight end
22. Michael Dieter, guard
23. Dwayne Allen, tight end
24. Jesse Davis, guard
25. Kiko Alonso, linebacker
26. T.J. McDonald, safety
27. Vincent Taylor, defensive tackle
28. Chandler Cox, fullback
29. Daniel Kilgore, center
30. Albert Wilson, wide receiver
31. Matt Haack, punter
32. Chase Allen, linebacker
33. Andrew Van Ginkel, linebacker
34. Isaiah Prince, tackle
35. Nick O’Leary, tight end
36. Jordan Mills, tackle
37. Akeem Spence, defensive tackle
38. Cordrea Tankerlsey, cornerback
39. Zach Sterup, tackle
40. Walt Aikens, cornerback/safety
41. Tank Carradine, defensive end
42. Maurice Smith , safety
43. Jonathan Woodard, defensive end
44. Torry McTyer, cornerback
45. Brice Butler, wide receiver
46. Jayrone Elliott, linebacker
47. Michael Dunn, guard
48. Myles Gaskin, running back
49. Nate Orchard, linebacker
50. Mike Hull, linebacker
51. Durham Smythe, tight end
52. Adolphus Washington, defensive tackle
53. Preston Williams , wide receiver
Now, breaking down what I selected by position, we have:
Quarterback: 2
Running back: 3
Fullback: 1
Wide receiver: 6
Tight end: 4
Offensive line: 8
Defensive end: 3
Defensive tackle: 5
Linebacker: 8
Cornerback: 6
Safety: 4
Kicker: 1
Punter: 1
Long snapper: 1
I feel like it is really, really light on defensive linemen, even considering some of the linebackers are rush linebackers that bolster the defensive ends. I would also like to pick up another offensive lineman. Cornerback with six players on the roster includes Walt Aikens, who I would consider a safety - and Bobby McCain who is playing both positions, while safety includes Minkah Fitzpatrick who also plays cornerback. That all said, I am going to drop Maurice Smith (42) to pick up a roster spot, which I can give to Kyle Fuller, adding a center/guard depth player.
That gives me nine offensive linemen now, and three safeties - plus Aikens and McCain.
As for the defensive line addition, I would like to add Jamiyus Pittmann to the rotation, which would bring me to six defensive tackle and is not exactly helping the pass rush, but I will be relying on those linebackers (e.g., Van Ginkel, Elliott, Orchard) to add to the group. To make the roster space, I went back and forth between losing either linebacekr Mike Hull (50) or wide receiver Preston Williams (53). Ultimately, I lost Williams because I can put him on the practice squad and I feel more comfortable with five receivers on the roster than I do with seven linebackers in a 3-4 system.
That leaves me looking like:
Dolphins Projected 53-man roster (pre-minicamp 2019)
Offense (24)
Quarterback (2)
Running back (3)
Kenyan Drake
Kalen Ballage
Myles Gaskin
Fullback (1)
Wide receiver (5)
DeVante Parker
Kenny Stills
Jakeem Grant
Albert Wilson
Brice Butler
Tight end (4)
Mike Gesicki
Dwayne Allen
Nick O’Leary
Durham Smythe
Offensive linemen (9)
Laremy Tunsil
Jesse Davis
Michael Dieter
Daniel Kilgore
Isaiah Prince
Jordan Mills
Zach Sterup
Michael Dunn
Kyle Fuller
Defense (26)
Defensive end (3)
Charles Harris
Tank Carradine
Jonathan Woodard
Defensive tackle (6)
Christian Wilkins
Davon Godchaux
Vincent Taylor
Akeem Spence
Adolphus Washington
Jamiyus Pittmann
Linebacker (8)
Jerome Baker
Raekwon McMillan
Kiko Alonso
Chase Allen
Andrew Van Ginkel
Jayrone Elliott
Nate Orchard
Mike Hull
Cornerback (6)
Xavien Howard
Eric Rowe
Bobby McCain
Cordrea Tankerlsey
Torry McTyer
Walt Aikens
Safety (3)
Minkah Fitzpatrick
Reshad Jones
T.J. McDonald
Special Teams (3)
Punter (1)
Kicker (1)
Long snapper (1)
Loading comments...