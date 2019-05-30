Phinsider Question Of The Day (W/ Live Thread, General Discussion) 5/30/19

Tonights Phinsider Question Of The Day is, assuming that you have been a fan of the team for most of if not all of your life, since you are here, what is your all time favorite Miami Dolphins game that you ever witnessed either in person or watched on TV from home or your favorite sports bar, etc..? For may of the old timers it might be one from the glory days in the early 70’s. For those of you more my age it might be the 85 game against the Bears, who at the time seemed unstoppable. For those of you that are more recent fans maybe it’s last years improbable victory in the final seconds over New England. Tell us about yours and why below.

