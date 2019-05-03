Brooks: ‘Dolphins may have stumbled upon their version of Brett Favre’

Today is Friday, which means it is a very slow news day here at The Phinsider.

So when I stumbled upon news from a few days ago that read, Bucky Brooks compared the Josh Rosen situation to that of Brett Favre, I became intrigued. After all, both players never got a fair shot during their rookie campaigns, and were later sent packing for pennies on the dollar.

I guess it’s a lot like the old saying, “one man’s trash is another man’s treasure,” right?

NFL draft analyst Bucky Brooks seems to think so.

Brooks joined Colin Cowherd’s radio show Wednesday afternoon, to discuss the recent moves made in the 2019 NFL Draft. He then went on to discuss the Dolphins trade for Josh Rosen and how it compares to another historical trade in NFL History.

(Editor’s note: Brooks segment on Josh Rosen starts at 2:52)

Now before anyone gets bent out of shape, Rosen is not Favre. He will probably never be Favre. And to compare the two after his dismal rookie season in Arizona, is unfair. Furthermore, Rosen doesn’t have to be Favre to have the same type of franchise-altering impact in Miami.

So yes, we should all temper our expectations. But what the Dolphins may have potentially received in exchange for a second and fifth round pick, could be their starting quarterback of the future.

Maybe, just maybe, Josh Rosen IS ‘the chosen one’. Time will tell.