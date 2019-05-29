 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Did the Miami Dolphins find something special?

WR Preston Williams is someone to watch this off-season

By Kat_Noa
Photo by Joe Mahoney/Getty Images

If you’ve been on Twitter today you may have noticed a lot of discussion going on about Preston Williams. Who exactly is he and why is he filling up my newsfeed? Let’s dig a little into who he is and what people are saying about him.

Preston Williams, WR from Colorado State, was signed by the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent. I will admit I didn’t know much about him before now, but the fact he has been discussed a lot lately I’m doing some homework on him. It’s OTAs and a slower time for us football fans, so let’s get to know some of these players who we may see on the field this season.

Who Is Williams

As mentioned in Joe Schad’s latest article, “Williams is 6-foot-4, 210 pounds, with speed, body control and acrobatic play-making ability.”

Everything I’ve been reading has been all positive concerning Williams, on-field wise. The main concerns are with his off-field activities/character. We didn’t see him in the Combine because of an 2017 Domestic abuse arrest. Here is more on that from an SI article.

“Williams was arrested in 2017 after an altercation involving a former girlfriend. He allegedly shoved her multiple during an argument, and was arrested three weeks later for violating a restraining order after the first arrest. He pleaded guilty to harassment charges and received a deferred sentence, while tampering and domestic violence charges were dismissed.”

If he can indeed learn from his past mistakes, mature a bit and focus on his NFL career, the Miami Dolphins may have indeed gotten a steal. Remember when there were concerns with Laremy Tunsil and the Dolphins took a chance on him? We all know how well that has worked out for us. All I’m saying is maybe let’s see how he does and just maybe this coaching staff will see a bright future for Williams.

Reactions on Twitter

Here are the various reactions, OTA updates, and other various other tweets related to Preston Williams.

First of all, do yourself a favor and watch his highlights from 2018 season thanks to this YouTube video.

His body control and the one-hand grabs during some of those catches (many for touchdowns) are just beautiful. It’s about 20 minutes of highlights and definitely worth watching. Can I also just say, seeing his number 11 makes me think, “Will we see any playing like that out of our current number 11 player? You know the one who does so well in the off-season, but seems to be unavailable too often during the season.”

They do look similar.

Anyways, back to what else is being said on Twitter about Williams.

This tweet tho...

Yeah I hope so Cameron. Just look at this play, for instance, from his 2018 highlights.

There are so many other catches similar as well. I’m so rooting for this guy to succeed.

I agree with Chris on this tweet. It is just OTAs and we can’t get too excited (i.e. DVP every May), but I think we may just luck out with this one.

What are your thoughts about him? Josh Rosen is a fan of him.

Any other players you are excited to see more of this upcoming off-season? Let us know below in the comments.

I know I’m going to be spending a bit more time watching these rookies a little more and looking forward to watching them develop.

