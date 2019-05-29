Did the Miami Dolphins find something special?

If you’ve been on Twitter today you may have noticed a lot of discussion going on about Preston Williams. Who exactly is he and why is he filling up my newsfeed? Let’s dig a little into who he is and what people are saying about him.

Preston Williams, WR from Colorado State, was signed by the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent. I will admit I didn’t know much about him before now, but the fact he has been discussed a lot lately I’m doing some homework on him. It’s OTAs and a slower time for us football fans, so let’s get to know some of these players who we may see on the field this season.

Who Is Williams

As mentioned in Joe Schad’s latest article, “Williams is 6-foot-4, 210 pounds, with speed, body control and acrobatic play-making ability.”

Everything I’ve been reading has been all positive concerning Williams, on-field wise. The main concerns are with his off-field activities/character. We didn’t see him in the Combine because of an 2017 Domestic abuse arrest. Here is more on that from an SI article.

“Williams was arrested in 2017 after an altercation involving a former girlfriend. He allegedly shoved her multiple during an argument, and was arrested three weeks later for violating a restraining order after the first arrest. He pleaded guilty to harassment charges and received a deferred sentence, while tampering and domestic violence charges were dismissed.”

If he can indeed learn from his past mistakes, mature a bit and focus on his NFL career, the Miami Dolphins may have indeed gotten a steal. Remember when there were concerns with Laremy Tunsil and the Dolphins took a chance on him? We all know how well that has worked out for us. All I’m saying is maybe let’s see how he does and just maybe this coaching staff will see a bright future for Williams.

Reactions on Twitter

Here are the various reactions, OTA updates, and other various other tweets related to Preston Williams.

First of all, do yourself a favor and watch his highlights from 2018 season thanks to this YouTube video.

His body control and the one-hand grabs during some of those catches (many for touchdowns) are just beautiful. It’s about 20 minutes of highlights and definitely worth watching. Can I also just say, seeing his number 11 makes me think, “Will we see any playing like that out of our current number 11 player? You know the one who does so well in the off-season, but seems to be unavailable too often during the season.”

They do look similar.

Anyways, back to what else is being said on Twitter about Williams.

WR Preston Williams is out here tearing up Dolphins practice @CSUFootball #MiamiDolphins — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) May 29, 2019

#Dolphins QB Josh Rosen throws a TD to UDFA WR Preston Williams, who tip toed the back line. — Safid Deen (@Safid_Deen) May 29, 2019

This tweet tho...

It’s just OTAs but the Dolphins might have found something with former Colorado State WR Preston Williams . He snatched 2 contested TDs in red zone drills a bit ago (one from Fitz, one from Rosen). Williams’ size and jump-ball ability have flashed since he got here. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) May 29, 2019

Yeah I hope so Cameron. Just look at this play, for instance, from his 2018 highlights.

Watching Preston William's 2018 highlights, and yeah, I'm rooting for this guy. I mean he has several plays like this. I'm gonna have to agree with ya @houtz pic.twitter.com/84DPKGsSq2 — Kathleen (@kathleen_noa) May 29, 2019

There are so many other catches similar as well. I’m so rooting for this guy to succeed.

I agree with Chris on this tweet. It is just OTAs and we can’t get too excited (i.e. DVP every May), but I think we may just luck out with this one.

These are just OTAs so everything with WRs is grain of salt but I don’t think Preston Williams will stop being impressive even after being handed his J.R. Tolver OTA hero trophy. Just my opinion. I said before he’s the second best player the Dolphins acquired on draft weekend. — Chris Kouffman (@ckparrot) May 29, 2019

What are your thoughts about him? Josh Rosen is a fan of him.

#Dolphins QB Josh Rosen on UDFA WR Preston Williams, who has stood out at times during OTAs: “He’s a big body, a really talented guy with great hands. I’m really looking forward to developing with him.” — Safid Deen (@Safid_Deen) May 29, 2019

Any other players you are excited to see more of this upcoming off-season? Let us know below in the comments.

I know I’m going to be spending a bit more time watching these rookies a little more and looking forward to watching them develop.