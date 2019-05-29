Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Finding a succession plan for the Patriots’ players over 30 - Pats Pulpit

New England has an aging roster.





Jets request interviews with George Paton and Scott Fitterer for general manager job - Gang Green Nation

The Jets have added to their list of general manager candidates, requesting interviews with George Paton of the Vikings and Scott Fitterer of the Seahawks according to Ian Rapoport.





Buffalo Bills’ worst travel for fans will occur in consecutive weeks against New York Giants, New York Jets - Buffalo Rumblings

The Bills will play two different opponents in the same stadium to open the 2019 season

AFC NORTH:

Sporting News ranks John Harbaugh as the sixth-best head coach in the NFL - Baltimore Beatdown

Where does Harbs stand in the league’s coaching hierarchy?





It’s time to stop reading negative things into all Steelers quotes - Behind the Steel Curtain

Steelers players—including quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster—have been saying all the right things regarding the team, Antonio Brown, and the upcoming 2019 regular season. It’s probably best if we all stopped trying to spin these positive quotes into negative stories.





Bengals Film Room: Implementing Rams-style play action for Andy Dalton - Cincy Jungle

Andy Dalton’s development is pretty much done, but are his best days behind him? Let’s look at more Rams film to see what Zac Taylor can do for him.





What to Expect from Todd Monken: Packaging Concepts and Pick Routes - Dawgs By Nature

As the Offensive Coordinator of the Cleveland Browns, Todd Monken should bring an exciting blend of the Air Raid offense to the Air Coryell vertical passing game. In this video I take a look at how...

AFC SOUTH:

BRB Groupthink: Hey, There’s Something Good Here - Battle Red Blog

In this week’s groupthink we break out the greatest hit.





Titans Player With The Most To Prove In The 2019 Season? - Music City Miracles

Let’s hear your suggestions!





John DeFilippo talks about the role of tight ends in new Jaguars offense - Big Cat Country

The Jacksonville Jaguars started OTAs this week and that means glimpses — but not much more — of what this new offense is going to look like. The two positions that saw the most turnover were...





This is the most talented Cornerback quartet the Colts franchise has ever had - Stampede Blue

The Indianapolis Colts have had some very good cornerbacks throughout the course of the franchise’s history.

AFC WEST:

Denver Broncos agree to 1-year contract adjustment for Chris Harris Jr. - Mile High Report

The Denver Broncos and Chris Harris Jr. have reached an agreement on a one-year deal to keep the star cornerback in Denver through the 2019 season.





Grading the Chargers 2016 NFL Draft: It may still be too soon to say - Bolts From The Blue

Most people accept that grading an NFL Draft immediately after it occurs is unavoidable, but pretty much everyone also rightly thinks the exercise is futile in nature and frankly not worth much.





Raiders sign Richie Incognito to one year deal - Silver And Black Pride

Retiring after the 2017 season, Richie Incognito is now back in the NFL. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL network, the Raiders and Incognito have struck a one year deal although the financial...





Kansas City Chiefs Lottery Tickets: running back James Williams - Arrowhead Pride

James Williams is one of six running backs on the Chiefs roster headed into training camp.

NFC EAST:

Four things New York Giants fans should feel good about - Big Blue View

It’s an optimistic ‘Valentine’s Views’ for your Memorial Day reading pleasure





Former NFL scout says Carson Wentz will be the 2019 MVP - Bleeding Green Nation

There’s some reason to care about this opinion.





Report: Cowboys contract talks with Dak Prescott are more advanced than other players - Blogging The Boys

An update on contract talks with certain Cowboys.





Ranking the NFL’s 32 Teams - Where Do the Redskins Fall? - Hogs Haven

I had some fun recently on the Tiermaker site creating some tier list templates revolving around the 2019 NFL up-coming season.

NFC NORTH:

Legendary Packers QB Bart Starr has passed away at 85 - Acme Packing Company

Starr passed early on Sunday morning after dealing with continued health issues over the past few years.





T.J. Hockenson will rekindle Matthew Stafford’s love of tight ends - Pride Of Detroit

Matthew Stafford used to target TEs more than anyone else. It’s time for some throwback Stafford.





What’s the best and the worst thing about being a Bears fan? - Windy City Gridiron

We’re giving you a two-for-one on this next WCG offseason, Chicago Bears’ roundtable topic discussion.





A slight adjustment to the Vikings’ potential Compensatory Picks - Daily Norseman

The number of picks remains the same, but one might be slightly lower

NFC SOUTH:

Greatness of Drew Brees not enough to pull of rest of division’s weak QBs - Canal Street Chronicles

The NFC South’s QB situations contain a lot of question marks.





Falcons DE Takk McKinley had 2nd-highest pressure rate in the NFL in 2018 - The Falcoholic

Only Jerry Hughes had a higher pressure rate in 2018.





The Carolina Panthers are expected to finish third in the NFC South in 2019 - Cat Scratch Reader

Is Ron Rivera in the hot seat?





How Much Can Ndamukong Suh Help Vita Vea? - Bucs Nation

There’s a lot to like about this pairing.

NFC WEST:

What burning question now faces the 49ers in 2019? - Niners Nation

It’s obvious the injury bug could be the big one, but what is the big question remaining for this team?





Analysis of Keim’s 4 Murray Plays with Scott Bordow (The Athletic) - Revenge of the Birds

This week, Steve Keim sat down with Scott Bordow of The Athletic to share his thoughts on 4 distinctive Kyler Murray plays. I will try to add some details and depth to their discussion.





Remembering some greats from the Seahawks on Memorial Day - Field Gulls

Monday is Memorial Day, and with the holiday the news cycle is slow, especially as the league prepares to enter the slowest time of the year. The draft and free agency are in the past, and while...





Florio: “Wouldn’t be surprised if Goff doesn’t re-sign with the Rams.” - Turf Show Times

Well that’s a taek!