Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
Finding a succession plan for the Patriots’ players over 30 - Pats Pulpit
New England has an aging roster.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
Jets request interviews with George Paton and Scott Fitterer for general manager job - Gang Green Nation
The Jets have added to their list of general manager candidates, requesting interviews with George Paton of the Vikings and Scott Fitterer of the Seahawks according to Ian Rapoport.
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
Buffalo Bills’ worst travel for fans will occur in consecutive weeks against New York Giants, New York Jets - Buffalo Rumblings
The Bills will play two different opponents in the same stadium to open the 2019 season
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Sporting News ranks John Harbaugh as the sixth-best head coach in the NFL - Baltimore Beatdown
Where does Harbs stand in the league’s coaching hierarchy?
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
It’s time to stop reading negative things into all Steelers quotes - Behind the Steel Curtain
Steelers players—including quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster—have been saying all the right things regarding the team, Antonio Brown, and the upcoming 2019 regular season. It’s probably best if we all stopped trying to spin these positive quotes into negative stories.
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
Bengals Film Room: Implementing Rams-style play action for Andy Dalton - Cincy Jungle
Andy Dalton’s development is pretty much done, but are his best days behind him? Let’s look at more Rams film to see what Zac Taylor can do for him.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
What to Expect from Todd Monken: Packaging Concepts and Pick Routes - Dawgs By Nature
As the Offensive Coordinator of the Cleveland Browns, Todd Monken should bring an exciting blend of the Air Raid offense to the Air Coryell vertical passing game. In this video I take a look at how...
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
BRB Groupthink: Hey, There’s Something Good Here - Battle Red Blog
In this week’s groupthink we break out the greatest hit.
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
Titans Player With The Most To Prove In The 2019 Season? - Music City Miracles
Let’s hear your suggestions!
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
John DeFilippo talks about the role of tight ends in new Jaguars offense - Big Cat Country
The Jacksonville Jaguars started OTAs this week and that means glimpses — but not much more — of what this new offense is going to look like. The two positions that saw the most turnover were...
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
This is the most talented Cornerback quartet the Colts franchise has ever had - Stampede Blue
The Indianapolis Colts have had some very good cornerbacks throughout the course of the franchise’s history.
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
Denver Broncos agree to 1-year contract adjustment for Chris Harris Jr. - Mile High Report
The Denver Broncos and Chris Harris Jr. have reached an agreement on a one-year deal to keep the star cornerback in Denver through the 2019 season.
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Grading the Chargers 2016 NFL Draft: It may still be too soon to say - Bolts From The Blue
Most people accept that grading an NFL Draft immediately after it occurs is unavoidable, but pretty much everyone also rightly thinks the exercise is futile in nature and frankly not worth much.
Oakland Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Raiders sign Richie Incognito to one year deal - Silver And Black Pride
Retiring after the 2017 season, Richie Incognito is now back in the NFL. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL network, the Raiders and Incognito have struck a one year deal although the financial...
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Kansas City Chiefs Lottery Tickets: running back James Williams - Arrowhead Pride
James Williams is one of six running backs on the Chiefs roster headed into training camp.
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
Four things New York Giants fans should feel good about - Big Blue View
It’s an optimistic ‘Valentine’s Views’ for your Memorial Day reading pleasure
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
Former NFL scout says Carson Wentz will be the 2019 MVP - Bleeding Green Nation
There’s some reason to care about this opinion.
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
Report: Cowboys contract talks with Dak Prescott are more advanced than other players - Blogging The Boys
An update on contract talks with certain Cowboys.
Washington Redskins (via Hogs Haven)
Ranking the NFL’s 32 Teams - Where Do the Redskins Fall? - Hogs Haven
I had some fun recently on the Tiermaker site creating some tier list templates revolving around the 2019 NFL up-coming season.
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
Legendary Packers QB Bart Starr has passed away at 85 - Acme Packing Company
Starr passed early on Sunday morning after dealing with continued health issues over the past few years.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
T.J. Hockenson will rekindle Matthew Stafford’s love of tight ends - Pride Of Detroit
Matthew Stafford used to target TEs more than anyone else. It’s time for some throwback Stafford.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
What’s the best and the worst thing about being a Bears fan? - Windy City Gridiron
We’re giving you a two-for-one on this next WCG offseason, Chicago Bears’ roundtable topic discussion.
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
A slight adjustment to the Vikings’ potential Compensatory Picks - Daily Norseman
The number of picks remains the same, but one might be slightly lower
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
Greatness of Drew Brees not enough to pull of rest of division’s weak QBs - Canal Street Chronicles
The NFC South’s QB situations contain a lot of question marks.
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
Falcons DE Takk McKinley had 2nd-highest pressure rate in the NFL in 2018 - The Falcoholic
Only Jerry Hughes had a higher pressure rate in 2018.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
The Carolina Panthers are expected to finish third in the NFC South in 2019 - Cat Scratch Reader
Is Ron Rivera in the hot seat?
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
How Much Can Ndamukong Suh Help Vita Vea? - Bucs Nation
There’s a lot to like about this pairing.
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
What burning question now faces the 49ers in 2019? - Niners Nation
It’s obvious the injury bug could be the big one, but what is the big question remaining for this team?
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
Analysis of Keim’s 4 Murray Plays with Scott Bordow (The Athletic) - Revenge of the Birds
This week, Steve Keim sat down with Scott Bordow of The Athletic to share his thoughts on 4 distinctive Kyler Murray plays. I will try to add some details and depth to their discussion.
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
Remembering some greats from the Seahawks on Memorial Day - Field Gulls
Monday is Memorial Day, and with the holiday the news cycle is slow, especially as the league prepares to enter the slowest time of the year. The draft and free agency are in the past, and while...
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
Florio: “Wouldn’t be surprised if Goff doesn’t re-sign with the Rams.” - Turf Show Times
Well that’s a taek!
