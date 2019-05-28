Dolphins depth chart 2019: OTAs update

The Miami Dolphins enter their final week of Organized Team Activities this week, with practices Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday. They hold their mandatory minicamp June 4-6 before breaking for the rest of June and most of July.

The coaching staff has been vocal about every position having competition and no one being secure in a depth chart spot. While that attitude is great for OTAs, minicamps, and training camp, there are positions we know who will be starting - like left tackle. But, there are plenty of positions where there are still question marks.

As we go through the last few OTA practices and prepare for minicamp, and a month since our last update, here is our latest look at the Miami Dolphins’ depth chart:

Dolphins offense (41)

Quarterbacks (4)

Ryan Fitzpatrick

Josh Rosen

Jake Ruddock

The only real update here is Luke Falk coming off the roster. Fitzpatrick is still on the top of the depth chart, but this is an open competition and there is no reason to think Rosen cannot win this spot. From OTA reports, Fitzpatrick has looked the better quarterback on deep passes, but Rosen has looked great in mid-range throws. This battle will likely continue throughout the summer.

Half backs (6)

Kenyan Drake

Kalen Ballage

Myles Gaskin

Mark Walton

Kenneth Farrow

Patrick Laird

The Dolphins added Walton and Laird since the last update. Walton will be an interesting watch this summer after all his legal drama the past few months. This position will be headlined by Drake and Ballage, but the other four could make a roster spot a lock with solid special teams play.

Fullback (1)

Chandler Cox

No change here. The Dolphins seem to want a versatile option to play fullback, and Cox provides them with exactly that.

Wide receivers (9)

Kenny Stills

DeVante Parker

Jakeem Grant

Albert Wilson

Brice Butler

Isaiah Ford

Preston Williams

Reece Horn

Trenton Irwin

Ricardo Louis falls out of the group after landing on injured reserve. This is still a deep position that will find it difficult for Williams, Horn, and Irwin to fight their way onto the roster. Stills seems like he will be the number one receiver, though there is talk that he could play more in the slot this year. Parker still needs to take a step forward when the calendar reaches September, despite the annual “Parker looks great” stories from OTAs the last couple of weeks. Grant and Wilson swap positions on the depth chart from our last update based on injuries, with Grant able to be practicing as he comes back from his stint on the IR last year while Wilson is still rehabbing.

Tight ends (6)

Mike Gesicki

Dwayne Allen

Nick O’Leary

Durham Smythe

Clive Walford

Chris Myarick

No real change to the tight ends. Gesicki is the presumed starter, but the entire depth chart is in flux at the tight end position. Allen and O’Leary could make an impact this season, while Smythe should be the primary “blocking” tight end. Walford and Myarick, who signed as an undrafted free agent in April, both need to make an impression and likely need special teams roles to find a way onto the roster.

Offensive line (15)

Laremy Tunsil (LT)

Michael Deiter (LG) (unsigned)

Daniel Kilgore (C)

Jesse Davis (RG)

Jordan Mills (RT)

Zach Sterup

Isaiah Prince

Michael Dunn

Jaryd Jones-Smith

Kyle Fuller

Ryan Anderson

Chris Reed

Aaron Monteiro

Shaq Calhoun

Tony Adams

The tinkering with the offensive line will continue to happen throughout the summer. Tunsil is locked into the left tackle position. Kilgore is likely the center and Davis should be the right guard. Deiter will be given the chance to win a starting role, likely at left guard. Mills moves into the starting right tackle slot in this update, but that is very lightly written in pencil, and should not be considered as a sign that any decisions have been made. Someone playing better than Mills is the goal, with Sterup and Prince in the competition. Dunn at guard and Jones-Smith at tackle could both be key depth options.

Dolphins Defense (44)

Defensive ends (5)

Charles Harris

Jonathan Woodard

Tank Carradine

Dewayne Hendrix

Jonathan Ledbetter

The two undrafted free agents and the removal of Jeremiah Valoaga are the only changes here. Harris is likely to see time as both a defensive end and linebacker, especially as the Dolphins use more 3-4 schemes this year. The defensive tackles will likely bolster this group, providing bigger bodied defensive ends.

Defensive tackles (10)

Christian Wilkins

Davon Godchaux

Akeem Spence

Vincent Taylor

Kendrick Norton

Adolphus Washington

Jamiyus Pittman

Durval Queiroz Neto

Joey Mbu

Cory Thomas

The top four defensive tackles likely are all roster locks. Norton, Washington, and Pittman are probably fighting for a roster spot or two. Neto is probably headed for the practice squad, where he will not count against the Dolphins ten-man limit.

Linebackers (11)

Kiko Alonso

Raekwon McMillan

Jerome Baker

Chase Allen

Nate Orchard

Mike Hull

Andre Van Ginkel

Quentin Poling

Sam Eguavoen

Jayrone Elliott

Tyrone Holmes

Terrill Hanks

Tre’ Watson

The addition of Orchard gives Miami another pass-rushing linebacker, but he is not likely to be in the mix for starting - unless Miami goes pure 3-4, and then Harris probably starts as the rush linebacker. Alonso, McMillan, and Baker seem the primary top three linebackers - and an expanded role with rush responsibilities for Baker makes sense as well. Van Ginkel will be an interesting rookie to watch - he needs time to develop, but he could be a pass rusher too. Everyone beyond Baker in the depth chart needs to show special teams ability to make the roster.

Cornerbacks (12)

Xavien Howard

Eric Rowe

Bobby McCain

Cordrea Tankersley

Torry McTyer

Cornell Armstrong

Jalen Davis

Jomal Wiltz

Tyler Horton

Nik Needham

Jamar Summers

Montre Hartage

Howard is clearly the number one cornerback, and McCain should be the primary nickel corner. Rowe appears to have the early lead in the battle for the other outside cornerback, with Tankersley and McTyer the likely next two in that fight. Armstrong and Davis have special teams experience, and then there are a group of rookies and first-year players looking to make an impression this summer.

Safeties (6)

Reshad Jones

Minkah Fitzpatrick

T.J. McDonald

Walt Aikens

Maurice Smith

Chris Lammons

No changes here. The Dolphins will likely look to get Jones, Fitzpatrick, and McDonald on the field at the same time as much as possible, with Fitzpatrick or McDonald lined up as a linebacker or Fitzpatrick out playing cornerback.

Dolphins Special Teams (5)

Kicker (1)

Jason Sanders

No change.

Punter (2)

Matt Haack

Stone Wilson

The Dolphins add Wilson as a rookie out of FIU to potentially compete for the punter position, or possibly just to give the team two legs for training camp.

Long sapper (1)

John Denney

Wesley Farnsworth

The good news for Farnsworth is he is on a 90-man preseason roster. The bad news is, he is second on the depth chart behind the immortal Denney. And, he is currently assigned number one as a long snapper. Not exactly a confidence boost with that number.

Injured Reserve (1)

Ricardo Louis, wide receiver