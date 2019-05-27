Phinsider Question Of The Day (W/ Live Thread, General Discussion) 5/27/19 Memorial Day Evening Edition

Tonights Phinsider Question Of The Day is an idea that I stole from a poster on Facebook. Tonights question if if there was ever a “Miami Dolphins Mount Rushmore” which four players would you put on it. Would it even be all players or would one of the faces have to be Shula? Would it only consist of players from the glory days or would it be the four best players the team ever had? There are so many great past players that if you go straight players the only shoe in to me is Dan Marino. We also had the all time winningest coach, many hall of famers and even the best center to ever play the game at any level.

