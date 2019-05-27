NFL Network to replay 1994 shootout between the Dolphins and Patriots tonight at 8 PM EST

Happy Memorial Day, folks!

After you’re done drinking a bunch of beers and eating yourself into hibernation with family and friends. The NFL network has the perfect dessert to finish your holiday off in style.

That’s because tonight at 8 PM EST, NFL network will be re-airing the Miami Dolphins 1994 season opener vs the New England Patriots. And for those that don’t remember, Dan Marino throws for 5 touchdowns, as the two teams combine for nearly 1,000 yards offensively.

monday at 8 PM, NFL network will be airing the 1994 shootout between the new england patriots and the miami #dolphins. worth it just to watch marino again tbh — josh houtz (@houtz) May 25, 2019

Last year, I did a quick film breakdown of Marino’s incredible play vs the Patriots in 1994. The link to that article can be found HERE, and could be a good resource as you pre-game in anticipation for tonight’s match up.

In the end, this game was a historic day for most of us as Dolphins’ fans. It was Marino’s first game back after suffering a devastating Achilles injury the year prior. And had he never recovered from this injury, the history of Miami’s franchise would be significantly different.

And let’s be honest, any time there’s a chance to watch the G.O.A.T Dan Marino throw a football - I’ll be there. And i know you will too.

Be safe and enjoy your Memorial Day.

And afterward, don’t forget to tune in to the NFL Network at 8 PM EST to watch Dan Marino take on Drew Bledsoe and the 1994 Patriots.