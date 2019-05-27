Bill Barnwell’s To-Do List for the Miami Dolphins: Re-sign Laremy Tunsil

I’ll admit my bias from the beginning. I think Bill Barnwell is a stone cold Miami Dolphins hater who looks like a misshapen nut sack.

Mr. Barnwell blocked me on Twitter and, if I were in his position, I would’ve blocked me, too. Not because I was relentlessly trolling — I have far too many children to engage in anything I actually want to pursue — but because my trolling is so precise and close to the soul.

Despite existential limitations, I think it prudent to not ignore advice from anywhere. He who farteth well put re-signing Laremy Tunsil as the #1 priority of the Miami Dolphins, and I’m hard-pressed to find the wrongness in it.

Let’s separate this discussion from the holes that’s perceived on the Dolphins roster, these are not mutually exclusive propositions: you can desire a Tunsil re-signing on top of acknowledging the dearth at edge rusher.

If you look at this young Miami Dolphins team, and you are identifying the players you want to build around, the Dolphins have already marked the beast on defense: Xavien Howard.

It’s time to give Laremy Tunsil lots of money, and invest in a stalwart on both sides of the ball at a time where that financial flexibility exists.

Howard and Tunsil play two of the top four positions in football, were drafted by the Dolphins, and have demonstrated All-Pro talent. The Dolphins have no choice but to be patient in finding the long-term answer at quarterback, and might need to be creative supplementing the pass rush after this year, but 50% of the premium positions can be addressed in one off-season.

Tunsil’s false start penalties have decreased, he’s not been an iota of a distraction ever since the gas mask bong video hit cyberspace, and shows the angles, intuition, and physical abilities to be an All-Pro LT in the NFL.

The 5th year option is upwards of $10.5 million, and thus, the new Dolphins coaching staff/front office is in a position to reward a “stay-over” with minimal injury history while keeping an eye on salary cap implications and give the organization an out much like front offices do with every contract nowadays.