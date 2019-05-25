Phinsider Question Of The Day (W/ Live Thread, General Discussion) 05/24/2019

Tonights Phinsider Question Of The Day is how confident are you with Kenyan Drake as the teams starting and primary running back this season? Has he shown enough to carry the load or should the team still be looking around for a trade or a cap casualty or a late camp cut? Give us your thoughts below.

