Phinsider Radio: DeVante Parker, Kenyan Drake vs Kalen Ballage, Josh Rosen vs Ryan Fitzpatrick, and much, much more!

On today’s episode of Phinsider Radio, Matthew Cannata and Josh Houtz mourn the loss of their fallen co-host, Aaron Sutton. (Don’t worry he’s just sick) And the two dive deep into all the happenings at the Dolphins second week of OTAs .

With Brian Flores and his coaching staff implementing a New England-style offense in Miami, can Kenyan Drake be the three-down running back we all have hoped for? Or will second-year running back Kalen Ballage be the primary back? Which running back will be at the top of the Dolphins’ depth chart come September?

Year after year, DeVante Parker is destined for a breakout season. And after two weeks of OTAs, things are much of the same in South Florida. Parker has impressed the new coaching staff, and is poised to finally have the season we all expect. Can he be the Dolphins #1 wide receiver? Or is his time in Miami slowly beginning to fade?

Lastly, Cannata and Houtz dive deep into the Dolphins’ quarterback situation, and debate whether or not Josh Rosen needs to start Week 1. Is it a true quarterback competition, or is 36-year old Ryan Fitzpatrick a back up once again? Oh, and after 32 years of living on Earth, Cannata finally learns how to say quarterback!

All of this and much, much more on this week’s episode of Phinsider Radio.

