Dolphins sign defensive lineman Adolphus Washington

All offseason long, fans and analysts have been singing the praises of Dolphins’ general manager Chris Grier.

After all, his approach to the offseason is quite different than those of the past. Instead of overpaying for flashy free agents, they have remained focused on the future. And with low-risk, high-reward signings like Eric Rowe, Dwayne Allen, and Chris Reed-who could argue with his approach.

Today, the Dolphins made another one of those signings. Agreeing to a one-year deal with veteran defensive lineman Adolphus Washington.

Dolphins have signed free-agent defensive lineman Adolphus Washington to a one-year deal, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 23, 2019

Washington, 24, was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the third-round of the 2016 NFL Draft. Washington had a short stint in Dallas before signing with the Cincinnati Bengals last offseason. During his three seasons in the NFL, Washington combined for 62 total tackles and 4.5 sacks.

Washington brings much needed depth to a defensive transitioning into a 3-4 defense.

Washington has played 1,000 snaps over his 3 seasons in the league (Buffalo, Cincinnati)



His most productive season came in 2018, earning an overall grade of 71.8 over 134 snaps#Dolphins #FinsUp https://t.co/WFsNvFHsjG — PFF MIA Dolphins (@PFF_Dolphins) May 23, 2019

Much like the rest of the Dolphins’ signings this offseason, Washington is a low-risk, high-reward signing that could pay dividends. Now and potentially, in the future.

UPDATE: The Dolphins released linebacker James Burgess to make roster space for Washington.