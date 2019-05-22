Dolphins to play Minkah Fitzpatrick ‘all over the place’

Miami Dolphins cornerback Minkah Fitzpatrick. Wait. Miami Dolphins free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. Still not right. Miami Dolphins strong safety Minkah Fitzprick? Miami Dolphins nickel corner Minkah Fitzpatrick? Wait. Here it is. Miami Dolphins defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick will continue to be a...

Wait. Still not right.

Because Miami Dolphins linebacker Minkah Fitzpatrick is also a real possibility.

So, Miami Dolphins defensive player Minkah Fitzpatrick will continue to be a jack-of-all-trades for the club, playing in nearly every defensive role possible. When the Dolphins selected Fitzpatrick in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, he was seen as a hybrid defensive back, being able to play anywhere, and that appears like it will continue into 2019.

“Last week we just talked about Minkah playing multiple positions,” Dolphins head coach Brian Flores said on Tuesday. “He’ll play corner, he’ll play linebacker, he’ll play free safety, he’ll play strong safety, he’ll play nickel. He’ll be all over the place. I think in all those different roles, I think he’s done an okay job kind of learning all of those positions. Again, this is a work in progress for everyone, not just Minkah. We’re asking a lot of guys to do a lot. He kind of falls into that. I think he’s working and he’s getting better and he’s improving. We still have a long ways to go.”

Flores went on to admit that he may be keeping some of the plans to himself and within the Dolphins organization itself, rather than letting the media know what may be the ultimate goal for the Dolphins’ defensive back. “To me, this is obviously an open forum,” he explained. “I like to, as much as possible, keep things in house and not give out a lot of information because other teams are watching. If I tell them if we’re pulling, we’re going to pull all the guards or we’re going to play Minkah at corner, I don’t want to put our team at a disadvantage.”

He may be holding back on telling the media exactly what the plan is for Fitzpatrick, but Flores likely means it when he lists all the places the second-year defensive back can - and will - play.

As a rookie, Fitzpatrick, who primarily played cornerback but saw work at safety as well, recorded 80 tackles with two interceptions including a touchdown and nine total passes defensed. Miami has a problem of too many starters at safety, with Fitzpatrick, Reshad Jones, and T.J. McDonald all capable of holding that role, though Fitzpatrick is the most natural free safety the team has. That being said, the Miami coaches will likely look for ways to play all three on the field at the same time - which leads to Fitzpatrick needing to know multiple positions and responsibilities.

He already has the skills. He has the talent. He has the intelligence. Now, the Dolphins will look for chance sot put it all together, create mismatches, and exploit Fitzpatrick’s versatility throughout the season.

Miami Dolphins cornerback, free safety, strong safety, nickel corner, linebacker Minkah Fitzpatrick will be a weapon, he will be a jack-of-all-trades, and he will play all over the place.