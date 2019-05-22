Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
Patriots signing Julian Edelman to two-year contract extension - Pats Pulpit
Looks like the Super Bowl MVP is going nowhere.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
Jets sign punter Matt Darr; waive Jordan Leggett - Gang Green Nation
The Jets have added another punter to their roster, Matt Darr.
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
Buffalo Bills re-sign defensive end Jerry Hughes to two-year deal - Buffalo Rumblings
The Bills re-upped with their best pass rusher for two years
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Overlooked and castoffs: meet the Ravens new-look defense - Baltimore Beatdown
Baltimore’s defensive unit is full of players with chips on their shoulders.
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
Ben Roethlisberger still considers Antonio Brown ‘a good friend’ - Behind the Steel Curtain
Despite all the harsh words his former teammate has said about him this offseason, Big Ben hope a friendship with AB "can continue to grow."
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
Is it still too early for Bengals optimism in 2019? - Cincy Jungle
Recent reports out of the Bengals’ rookie minicamp and some comments by new head coach Zac Taylor have us wondering if tempered optimism for the team’s 2019 performance should be revved up.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
Cleveland Browns: How much pressure is on Freddie Kitchens in 2019? - Dawgs By Nature
Browns are expected to win, but first-time head coach appears to be up to the challenge.
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
The Texans’ Coverage Schemes Won’t Change - Battle Red Blog
We investigate whether or not the Texans’ additions at cornerback will lead to any schematic changes in the secondary.
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
The 2019 Titans Offense and Yards Per Play - Music City Miracles
It can only get better from here, right?
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
Why are we still doing the Jalen Ramsey trade rumor dance? - Big Cat Country
Catching up on news this morning I quickly realized that it was the middle of May. It jolted me right up like a cup of coffee. I clicked on another article about the Jacksonville Jaguars trading J...
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Roster Move: Colts sign troubled quarterback Chad Kelly - Stampede Blue
The Colts added a 4th quarterback to their roster, and while he has the talent to make it as a decent NFL backup, his off-the-field issues are worrisome
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
Chris Harris Jr. contract: CHJ will prove he should be paid - Mile High Report
Rumors have it that Elway will give the CB more money in 2019 and nothing more. It’s a respectful challenge to "prove it" - something the veteran has been doing his entire career.
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Report: Chargers’ Tre’Von Johnson allegedly choked by his sister - Bolts From The Blue
In an altercation that began with a dispute regarding laundry, Chargers’ linebacker Tre’Von Johnson was allegedly choked by his sister, Tkeyah Johnson. TMZ reported the story:
According to police...
Oakland Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Best Raiders draft picks of all time by round: Third round - Silver And Black Pride
We continue to traverse through the draft, picking out the best players taken in given rounds. We started with the top 5 picks taken in the top 15, then the best player in the bottom of the first,...
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Drafting Darwin Thompson seen as Chiefs’ most ‘under the radar’ offseason move to love - Arrowhead Pride
The Chiefs took the Utah State running back in the sixth round of the NFL Draft.
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
Opening Lines: Las Vegas doesn’t have much faith in the Giants - Big Blue View
Las Vegas sportsbook CG Technology is predicting a 4-11 record for the Giants through week 16
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
Malcolm Jenkins not attending start of Eagles OTAs, report says - Bleeding Green Nation
Not great.
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott handcuffed, not arrested, at Vegas music festival - Blogging The Boys
Ezekiel Elliott was handcuffed after an altercation with security at a Vegas music festival.
Washington Redskins (via Hogs Haven)
Reuben Foster Leaves Redskins OTA’s With Torn ACL. His Season Is Over. - Hogs Haven
The Redskins ILB goes down in OTAs
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
Josh Jones is skipping Packers OTAs in effort to force a trade, per report - Acme Packing Company
It appears that the Packers will not have every player on the roster in attendance this week after all.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
Detroit Lions film breakdown: Is Tracy Walker ready for an expanded role? - Pride Of Detroit
The safety stood out as a rookie, but can he become a regular contributor in 2019?
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
The myth that is “backfield by committee” - Windy City Gridiron
ECD isn’t buying what the media is selling in regards to the Bears’ plans at runningback.
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
More on Jayron Kearse possibly changing positions - Daily Norseman
Again, more opportunities for him to get on the field
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
Saints with best QB situation in the NFL - Canal Street Chronicles
And it’s not just because of Drew Brees.
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
Report: Falcons GM promised owner he’d fix OL via the draft in January - The Falcoholic
The Falcons may have landed two great offensive linemen as a result, but what sparked the promise?
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
Carolina Panthers GM Marty Hurney delivered on a promise this offseason - Cat Scratch Reader
The Carolina Panthers pledged to protect Cam Newton, and while there are plenty of reasons to criticize Marty, he followed through this time.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
The Bucs announce the release of Gerald McCoy - Bucs Nation
Statements from Jason Licht and Bruce Arians.
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
49ers schedule projections: What will be “good enough” for 2019? - Niners Nation
2018 was a season from hell, what do you think the 49ers need to do to get back?
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
Cards New Defense A Trojan Horse - Revenge of the Birds
The NFL is sleeping on the Cardinals’ new defense, especially now that shut down CB Patrick Peterson will be on the shelf for the first 6 games. The Cardinals’ first six opponents are likely...
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
UDFA All-Star Team: Doug Baldwin - Field Gulls
Doug Baldwin has failed his first – and likely last – physical.
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
Three personnel issues to track for the Rams in OTAs - Turf Show Times
Here are the three major things to keep an eye out for from OTAs.