Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Patriots signing Julian Edelman to two-year contract extension - Pats Pulpit

Looks like the Super Bowl MVP is going nowhere.





Jets sign punter Matt Darr; waive Jordan Leggett - Gang Green Nation

The Jets have added another punter to their roster, Matt Darr.





Buffalo Bills re-sign defensive end Jerry Hughes to two-year deal - Buffalo Rumblings

The Bills re-upped with their best pass rusher for two years

AFC NORTH:

Overlooked and castoffs: meet the Ravens new-look defense - Baltimore Beatdown

Baltimore’s defensive unit is full of players with chips on their shoulders.





Ben Roethlisberger still considers Antonio Brown ‘a good friend’ - Behind the Steel Curtain

Despite all the harsh words his former teammate has said about him this offseason, Big Ben hope a friendship with AB "can continue to grow."





Is it still too early for Bengals optimism in 2019? - Cincy Jungle

Recent reports out of the Bengals’ rookie minicamp and some comments by new head coach Zac Taylor have us wondering if tempered optimism for the team’s 2019 performance should be revved up.





Cleveland Browns: How much pressure is on Freddie Kitchens in 2019? - Dawgs By Nature

Browns are expected to win, but first-time head coach appears to be up to the challenge.

AFC SOUTH:

The Texans’ Coverage Schemes Won’t Change - Battle Red Blog

We investigate whether or not the Texans’ additions at cornerback will lead to any schematic changes in the secondary.





The 2019 Titans Offense and Yards Per Play - Music City Miracles

It can only get better from here, right?





Why are we still doing the Jalen Ramsey trade rumor dance? - Big Cat Country

Catching up on news this morning I quickly realized that it was the middle of May. It jolted me right up like a cup of coffee. I clicked on another article about the Jacksonville Jaguars trading J...





Roster Move: Colts sign troubled quarterback Chad Kelly - Stampede Blue

The Colts added a 4th quarterback to their roster, and while he has the talent to make it as a decent NFL backup, his off-the-field issues are worrisome

AFC WEST:

Chris Harris Jr. contract: CHJ will prove he should be paid - Mile High Report

Rumors have it that Elway will give the CB more money in 2019 and nothing more. It’s a respectful challenge to "prove it" - something the veteran has been doing his entire career.





Report: Chargers’ Tre’Von Johnson allegedly choked by his sister - Bolts From The Blue

In an altercation that began with a dispute regarding laundry, Chargers’ linebacker Tre’Von Johnson was allegedly choked by his sister, Tkeyah Johnson. TMZ reported the story:

According to police...





Best Raiders draft picks of all time by round: Third round - Silver And Black Pride

We continue to traverse through the draft, picking out the best players taken in given rounds. We started with the top 5 picks taken in the top 15, then the best player in the bottom of the first,...





Drafting Darwin Thompson seen as Chiefs’ most ‘under the radar’ offseason move to love - Arrowhead Pride

The Chiefs took the Utah State running back in the sixth round of the NFL Draft.

NFC EAST:

Opening Lines: Las Vegas doesn’t have much faith in the Giants - Big Blue View

Las Vegas sportsbook CG Technology is predicting a 4-11 record for the Giants through week 16





Malcolm Jenkins not attending start of Eagles OTAs, report says - Bleeding Green Nation

Not great.





Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott handcuffed, not arrested, at Vegas music festival - Blogging The Boys

Ezekiel Elliott was handcuffed after an altercation with security at a Vegas music festival.





Reuben Foster Leaves Redskins OTA’s With Torn ACL. His Season Is Over. - Hogs Haven

The Redskins ILB goes down in OTAs

NFC NORTH:

Josh Jones is skipping Packers OTAs in effort to force a trade, per report - Acme Packing Company

It appears that the Packers will not have every player on the roster in attendance this week after all.





Detroit Lions film breakdown: Is Tracy Walker ready for an expanded role? - Pride Of Detroit

The safety stood out as a rookie, but can he become a regular contributor in 2019?





The myth that is “backfield by committee” - Windy City Gridiron

ECD isn’t buying what the media is selling in regards to the Bears’ plans at runningback.





More on Jayron Kearse possibly changing positions - Daily Norseman

Again, more opportunities for him to get on the field

NFC SOUTH:

Saints with best QB situation in the NFL - Canal Street Chronicles

And it’s not just because of Drew Brees.





Report: Falcons GM promised owner he’d fix OL via the draft in January - The Falcoholic

The Falcons may have landed two great offensive linemen as a result, but what sparked the promise?





Carolina Panthers GM Marty Hurney delivered on a promise this offseason - Cat Scratch Reader

The Carolina Panthers pledged to protect Cam Newton, and while there are plenty of reasons to criticize Marty, he followed through this time.





The Bucs announce the release of Gerald McCoy - Bucs Nation

Statements from Jason Licht and Bruce Arians.

NFC WEST:

49ers schedule projections: What will be “good enough” for 2019? - Niners Nation

2018 was a season from hell, what do you think the 49ers need to do to get back?





Cards New Defense A Trojan Horse - Revenge of the Birds

The NFL is sleeping on the Cardinals’ new defense, especially now that shut down CB Patrick Peterson will be on the shelf for the first 6 games. The Cardinals’ first six opponents are likely...





UDFA All-Star Team: Doug Baldwin - Field Gulls

Doug Baldwin has failed his first – and likely last – physical.





Three personnel issues to track for the Rams in OTAs - Turf Show Times

Here are the three major things to keep an eye out for from OTAs.