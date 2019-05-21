The Dolphins new throwbacks are officially available for purchase

A few days ago, Tom Garfinkel announced on Twitter that the Dolphins would be wearing a new throwback jersey this NFL season. And on the day that this announcement was made, Twitter was left in disbelief.

And after Garfinkel’s epic announcement, EVERYONE was waiting patiently for information on the new jerseys to leak. As each domino fell, it became more and more clear that this was going to be a game-changer for the team and fans alike.

As announced, the Dolphins will wear these throwbacks on September 15th vs the New England Patriots. And although it is uncertain whether or not they will wear these jerseys again later in the year. It would be un-American to only wear them once in 2019.

The fans are excited, but what about the players?

One quick glance at social media would tell you all you need to know about the player’s responses. After all, many players took to Twitter and Instagram to post jersey swaps of them in Miami’s newest uniform.

Here is Kenyan Drake.

And of course, Xavien “$$$” Howard

Lastly, Albert Wilson

everyone else is posting their jersey swaps, and my dude albert wilson had to use this. pic.twitter.com/YkEndcSrVH — josh houtz (@houtz) May 20, 2019

More jerseys will be available for purchase in June. But for the time being, you can order your Minkah Fitzpatrick and Kenyan Drake throwbacks by going here.

Now we can wait as the Josh Rosen and Xavien Howard jerseys are made available for purchase. Then and only then, will I buy one. These jerseys are absolutely stunning and should be the Dolphins permanent jerseys sooner rather than later.

Will you buy one of the Dolphins new jerseys? If so, which player?

Let us know in the comments section below.