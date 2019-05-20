Weekly Fan Reactions to Miami Dolphins Related News and other NFL Topics

Happy Monday Dolphins fans! If you’re a fan of Game of Thrones, like myself, you may be starting your day off a little annoyed by the season finale last night (based on my Twitter feed). It looks like I’m one of the few who actually enjoyed the finale, but either way it’s over and at least you can enjoy all the memes that are circulating because of it. Speaking of memes and Game of Thrones, let’s discuss what all happened over the past week since my last article, because a picture tweeted by Houtz perfectly describes my reaction to news from the last week.

AFC East Related News

It was about five days ago when all our phones buzzed with notifications that the Dolphins’ former head coach Adam Gase, current head coach of the NY Jets, was promoted to interim Jets’ GM. Pretty sure this was Gase’s reaction to the news (wonder if he even saw the memes that circulated because he claimed last year he didn’t have social media accounts ***major eye roll***).

no, but I did pic.twitter.com/m0ojQc8gnT — josh houtz (@houtz) May 15, 2019

This right here was my reaction when I heard the news.

Did you all get a good laugh at the news again?! Yes, I have no problem admitting I was an Adam Gase fan until I wasn’t a fan, especially towards the end of last season when he basically acted like it’s his way and everyone else was wrong. I know our Miami Dolphins have been a hot mess over the past several years, but I feel like we’re finally on the right track and the Jets, well, it’s the Jets. Like stated here in this tweet, just let this sink in.

Let the current state of the #Jets sink in:



They

1) Allowed Maccagnan to pick the head coach

2) Allowed Maccagnan to spend all their money in free agency

3) Allowed Maccagnan to run their draft



Now they’ve … fired Maccagnan



That’s incompetence like I’ve never seen before — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) May 15, 2019

I just know I will enjoy watching what unfolds with them over the next few months, but until then I will definitely enjoy all the memes, GIFs, and related tweets. Let’s be honest, we fans know how Gase can impact an organization/team.

Adam Gase once said his offense could move the ball with a tree stump playing quarterback.



2016: 24th total offense, 17th points

2017: 25th total offense, 28th points

2018: 31st total offense, 26th points



¯\_(ツ)_/¯ https://t.co/p4lpJnVSKm — Matt Infante (@MattyInfante) May 20, 2019

So much confidence.

Anyways, I’m sure this is what it’s like in during meetings there anyways.

Exclusive look into Adam Gase's most recent meeting with Christopher Johnson #Jets pic.twitter.com/3z0lC8Jqgn — Jesse Finver (@JfinverSports12) May 16, 2019

Alright, I’m moving on, but you know I had to share reactions because why not?! It’s off-season and any little bit of football related news to make you laugh should be shared.

Throwback Logo

Did anyone else wipe a bit of drool off their face when they saw these beauties pop up a couple days ago?

Oh yes, they are happening and we fans can’t be more excited. I don’t think I saw one negative tweet about the news of their reveal. They are just gorgeous! That white throwback jersey is just perfection. I was undecided if I would be attending the Dolphins home game against Patriots, but this changed my mind. By the way, they are available for purchase.

Being worn on @DanMarino's birthday, the @MiamiDolphins will be wearing these white throwbacks for their game against the Patriots! #FinsUp: https://t.co/xyzlu19qBL pic.twitter.com/LSHNwYL6Xs — Official NFL Shop (@OfficialNFLShop) May 20, 2019

I may need to buy a jersey, but which player would be best? So many decisions. Speaking of jerseys and logos, there was some chatter going around about which Dolphins’ logo was not a fan favorite. Here was a poll created by Houtz about which logo (cartoon vs current) is better.

good morning. I now realize it really only comes down to two logos. the ‘cartoon logo’ (1997-2012) and the current logo. so which #dolphins logo do you like more? — josh houtz (@houtz) May 19, 2019

I personally am way more of a fan of our current than the cartoon one. I know stating that will get me some hate comments on this article, but it’s cool. I’m not the only one though, because there were a few who agreed.

I realize my last few Tweets have been very pro throwbacks as a permanent uniform but I just wanna point out that their new logo/uniform is way better than that 90s cartoonish monstrosity that we wore for the entire collapse of this franchise. — Dolfans NYC (@DolfansNYC) May 19, 2019

What say you fans? Which of the two are your favorites?! Feel free to discuss in comments below. Also, I am not quite sure if the Dolphins will ever go decide to keep the throwbacks as a permanent logo. If it was a possibility would you approve?

Miami's awesome throwbacks renew an important question: Why the hell do they ever wear anything else? https://t.co/H7mbQ5cWUN — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) May 19, 2019

I like our current logo, but if we could make these permanent I wouldn’t fight it.

OTAs and Other News

I don’t have much to say about the OTAs other than second week started today. They practiced today, will practice tomorrow (open to media) and again on Thursday. They have another three days next week and then a mandatory minicamp first week of June. I follow what I can see on Twitter and/or Dolphins website, but mostly my newsfeed is clips of drills etc. It’s cool to watch some of the drills and get excited, but at the same time it’s very early. I want to see how the summer goes, before I start forming conclusions on how players may perform.

Since this is a slower time of year and it’s my first off-season summer writing, I may try to write some pieces over the summer that dig into the personal side of players. Maybe do a little digging and give some backstories on some of our newly acquired players from the Draft. Just some ideas I have been thinking about as I plan what all to discuss over June/July. I will still be updating about any fan related news and/or discussion on Twitter as well each week.

Hope you all enjoy your week and this upcoming Memorial Day holiday weekend. As always, go Dolphins!