Dolphins schedule 2019: Point spreads through Week 16

The offseason training programs for all 32 NFL teams are underway with Organized Team Activities and minicamps coming up on the annual calendar. Training camps and the real build up to the regular season are still two months away and the season itself does not start for another three-and-a-half months. The betting lines for the regular season, however, starts now.

We have already seen the win total bets, with the Miami Dolphins often listed as the team expected to win the fewest games in the league in 2019. Now, sportsbook CG Technology have released their weekly spreads for the first 16 weeks of the NFL season. They also had betting lines for the first 16 weeks last year posted about this same time last year. Their 2018 lines had the Dolphins favorites in just five of the team’s 15 games (no lines were posted for Week 17).

Obviously these lines will change a lot between now and the actual game. Injuries, placed bets, and over/under-performing teams will all lead to swings. A four-point underdog could be a six-point favorite by the time Week 13 arrives. But, it is interesting to see how sportsbooks view the Dolphins and their chances week-to-week right now.

If you do not understand point spreads, we will break it down fairly quickly for you. The game obviously starts with a 0-0 score. The point spread adjust that, with the favorite starting in the hole. So, a favorite essentially will start with a negative point total and have to catch up (or a game is starting 0-(-3) for point-spread purposes). Home teams are typically given a three-point homefield advantage consideration, so if two teams are considered even, the home team will be a three-point favorite. Favorites are listed with a negative number (-3) next to their name, or an underdog might be listed with a positive number (+3).

The Dolphins do not see themselves favored in a game until Week 6, when they have a one-point margin over the Washington Redskins in Miami. They are also favored at home against the Bills in Week 11, at the New York Jets in Week 14 and home against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 16.

The Week 9 game with Miami hosting the Jets is a pick ‘em contest. It is interesting that the Dolphins are even with the Jets in Miami, but receive the point spread normally given to the home team when the Dolphins are at the Jets.

The team’s Monday Night Football game at the Pittsburgh Steelers has Miami as a double-digit underdog, with the spread at ten points right now. It is the only game currently listed in double digits, though Miami is an underdog by a touchdown or more in four other games (vs. New England Patriots (-8.5), at Dallas Cowboys (-9), at Indianapolis Colts (-9.5), at Cleveland Browns (-8)).

Here are the point spreads for all of the Dolphins 2019 games (again, minus Week 17):

Miami Dolphins 2019 schedule

Week 1: Baltimore Ravens (-4) at Miami Dolphins

Week 2: New England Patriots (-8.5) at Miami Dolphins

Week 3: Miami Dolphins @ Dallas Cowboys (-9)

Week 4: Los Angeles Chargers (-6) @ Miami Dolphins

Week 5: BYE

Week 6: Washington Redskins at Miami Dolphins (-1)

Week 7: Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills (-4.5)

Week 8: Miami Dolphins at Pittsburgh Steelers (-10)

Week 9: New York Jets at Miami Dolphins (PK)

Week 10: Miami Dolphins at Indianapolis Colts (-9.5)

Week 11: Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins (-2.5)

Week 12: Miami Dolphins @ Cleveland Browns (-8)

Week 13: Philadelphia Eagles (-4) at Miami Dolphins

Week 14: Miami Dolphins (-3) at New York Jets

Week 15: Miami Dolphins at New York Giants (-3)

Week 16: Cincinnati Bengals at Miami Dolphins (-1.5)

Week 17: Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots (No line)