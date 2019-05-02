Adam Gase keeps Luke Falk as Jets claim QB from waivers

The Miami Dolphins were high on draft prospect Luke Falk as he was coming out in the 2018 NFL Draft. They did not select the Washington State product, who was instead picked by the Tennessee Titans in the sixth round, but they still watched him. When the Titans waived Falk at the end of the preseason, likely looking to stash him on their practice squad, the Dolphins put in a waiver claim and were awarded the rookie.

Falk remained on the Dolphins 53-man roster, the fourth quarterback on the active roster, through the first four weeks of the season before he landed on injured reserve and sat out the rest of the year. Falk was seen as a developmental quarterback by the Dolphins and someone they believed they could turn into a backup or someone to challenge for a starting role in the future.

After the season, the Dolphins changed their coaching staff, though Falk remained on the roster. That was until this week when, after Miami traded for Josh Rosen during the 2019 NFL Draft, Falk became the odd man out and was waived on Tuesday.

He did not end up unemployed however as the New York Jets were awarded Falk on a waiver claim.

And, none of this should surprise anyone.

The Dolphins coaching staff that liked Falk, claimed him, and wanted to develop him? Led by head coach Adam Gase.

The Jets coaching staff that likes Falk, claimed him, and want to develop him? Lead by head coach Adam Gase.

It appears Gase really does like Falk. In New York, he would likely be developed to serve as Sam Darnold’s backup. He makes the fifth quarterback on the Jets’ roster, joining Darnold, Trevor Siemian, Davis Webb, and Brandon Silvers.