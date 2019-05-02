Miami Dolphins roster 2019: Breaking down the roster ahead of next week’s free agency part two

The Miami Dolphins are preparing for the second round of NFL free agency this year. Next week, the NFL will end the period of free agency when players signed count against a team’s potential compensatory draft picks in 2020, and the Dolphins are expected to use that freedom to sign additional players. The Dolphins are projected to receive two compensatory picks next year as compensation for losing tackle Ja’Wuan James and defensive end Cameron Wake in free agency this offseason.

Earlier this week, the Dolphins made a roster move, waiving three players and creating some roster space. Currently, the NFL allows 90 players on a team’s roster and Miami has 71 players on the roster (including unsigned draft picks), with another 15 projected undrafted free agents. That brings the Dolphins to an expected total of 86 players on the roster with four spots open.

The Dolphins also have plenty of salary cap space. According to OverTheCap.com, Miami has the third most cap space in the league, trailing just the Indianapolis Colts and the Houston Texans. The NFL Players Association’s daily cap report also indicates Miami has the third most cap space in the NFL.

Some of that money - or a lot of that money - will likely be rolled into the 2020 cap for the Dolphins, adding to an already anticipated $120 million in space. Earlier this week, prior to Miami’s roster move, we broke down the projected depth chart for the Dolphins. That list pulls over into today’s look at the roster, with Luke Falk, Dee Delaney, and Jeremiah Valoaga removed from the roster. Then, the top 51 salaries for the team - during the offseason and preseason, only the top 51 salaries for each team count against the salary cap - are listed next to those players. The totals are then added together after the roster to get an idea of Miami’s current cap space.

There is some difference in the cap space projected by OverTheCap.com, the NFLPA, and my numbers. I have included Josh Rosen, which does not appear to have happened yet on OTC, as well as adding in the projected cap numbers for Miaim’s draft picks - with Christian Wilkins in Round 1 and Michael Deiter in Round 3 making the Top 51 cutoff. This is, as best I can calculate, Miami’s current salary cap situation.

All player salary cap numbers via OTC.

Dolphins offense (32)

Quarterbacks (3)

Ryan Fitzpatrick - $5.5M

Josh Rosen - $1.28M

Jake Ruddock - $0.65M

Half backs (4)

Kenyan Drake - $2.23M

Kalen Ballage - $0.72M

Myles Gaskin

Kenneth Farrow

Fullback (1)

Chandler Cox

Wide receivers (8)

Kenny Stills - $9.75M

DeVante Parker - $4.84M

Albert Wilson - $8.33M

Jakeem Grant - $0.76M

Brice Butler - $0.81M

Isaiah Ford

Reece Horn

Ricardo Louis - $0.65M

Tight ends (5)

Mike Gesicki - $1.50M

Dwayne Allen - $3.25M

Nick O’Leary - $1.10M

Durham Smythe - $0.73M

Clive Walford - $0.72M

Offensive line (11)

Laremy Tunsil - $3.96M

Michael Deiter - $0.74M (estimated)

Daniel Kilgore - $2.4M

Jesse Davis - $0.65M

Zach Sterup - $0.65M

Isaac Asiata - $0.65M

Isaiah Prince

Connor Hilland

Michael Dunn

Jaryd Jones-Smith

Chris Reed - $1.70M

Dolphins Defense (36)

Defensive ends (3)

Charles Harris - $2.96M

Jonathan Woodard - $0.65M

Tank Carradine - $0.72M

Defensive tackles (8)

Christian Wilkins - $2.8M (estimated)

Davon Godchaux - $0.70M

Akeem Spence - $3.25M

Vincent Taylor - $0.68M

Kendrick Norton

Jamiys Pittman

Durval Queiroz Neto

Joey Mbu - $0.65M

Linebackers (11)

Kiko Alonso - $8.27M

Raekwon McMillan - $1.28M

Jerome Baker - $0.98M

Chase Allen - $0.65M

Mike Hull - $0.74M

Andre Van Ginkel

Quentin Poling

James Burgess - $0.65M

Sam Eguavoen

Jayrone Elliott - $0.77M

Tyrone Holmes - $0.65M

Cornerbacks (8)

Xavien Howard - $1.95M

Cordrea Tankersley - $0.85M

Bobby McCain - $6.34M

Torry McTyer - $0.65M

Eric Rowe - $2.78M

Cornell Armstrong

Jalen Davis

Jomal Wiltz

Safeties (6)

Reshad Jones - $17.2M

Minkah Fitzpatrick - $3.74M

T.J. McDonald - $6.00M

Walt Aikens - $1.40M

Maurice Smith - $0.65M

Chris Lammons

Dolphins Special Teams (3)

Kicker (1)

Jason Sanders

Punter (1)

Matt Haack - $0.65M

Long sapper (1)

John Denney - $0.74M

Projected UDFAs (15)

Ryan Anderson, OT/G

Kyron Brown, CB

Deion Calhoun, G

Wes Farnsworth, LS

Terrill Hanks, LB

Montre Hartage, CB

Dewayne Hendrix, DE

Tyler Horton, CB

Trenton Irwin, WR

Jonathan Ledbetter, DE

Aaron Monteiro, OT

Nik Needham, CB

Rob Rolle, S

Tre Watson LB

Preston Williams, WR

Total Roster (86)

Offense (32)

Defense (36)

Special Teams (3)

Projected UDFAs (15)

Salary Cap Projection (Top 51)

Offense: $53.57M

Defense: $67.96M

Special Teams: $1.39M

Total Cap Number: $122.92M

Dead Money:

Ryan Tannehill - $18.4M

Ndamukong Suh - $13.1M

Josh Sitton - $2.00M

Andre Branch - $2.00M

Robert Quinn - $1.12M

Ted Larsen - $0.42M

Leonte Carroo - $0.18M

Isaac Asiata - $0.13M

Total Dead Money: $37.48M

Total Against Cap: $160.40M

2018 Rollover: $5.94M (from NFLPA)

2019 NFL Salary Cap: $188.20M

Dolphins salary cap adjustment: $1.00M

2019 Dolphins Salary Cap: $195.14

Dolphins Salary Cap Space Remaining: $34.74M

NFLPA Salary Cap Report as of May 2: $37.16M in space

OTC Salary Cap as of May 2: $36.06M in space