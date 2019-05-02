Miami Dolphins roster 2019: Breaking down the roster ahead of next week’s free agency part two

The Miami Dolphins are preparing for the second round of NFL free agency this year. Next week, the NFL will end the period of free agency when players signed count against a team’s potential compensatory draft picks in 2020, and the Dolphins are expected to use that freedom to sign additional players. The Dolphins are projected to receive two compensatory picks next year as compensation for losing tackle Ja’Wuan James and defensive end Cameron Wake in free agency this offseason.
Earlier this week, the Dolphins made a roster move, waiving three players and creating some roster space. Currently, the NFL allows 90 players on a team’s roster and Miami has 71 players on the roster (including unsigned draft picks), with another 15 projected undrafted free agents. That brings the Dolphins to an expected total of 86 players on the roster with four spots open.
The Dolphins also have plenty of salary cap space. According to OverTheCap.com, Miami has the third most cap space in the league, trailing just the Indianapolis Colts and the Houston Texans. The NFL Players Association’s daily cap report also indicates Miami has the third most cap space in the NFL.
Some of that money - or a lot of that money - will likely be rolled into the 2020 cap for the Dolphins, adding to an already anticipated $120 million in space. Earlier this week, prior to Miami’s roster move, we broke down the projected depth chart for the Dolphins. That list pulls over into today’s look at the roster, with Luke Falk, Dee Delaney, and Jeremiah Valoaga removed from the roster. Then, the top 51 salaries for the team - during the offseason and preseason, only the top 51 salaries for each team count against the salary cap - are listed next to those players. The totals are then added together after the roster to get an idea of Miami’s current cap space.
There is some difference in the cap space projected by OverTheCap.com, the NFLPA, and my numbers. I have included Josh Rosen, which does not appear to have happened yet on OTC, as well as adding in the projected cap numbers for Miaim’s draft picks - with Christian Wilkins in Round 1 and Michael Deiter in Round 3 making the Top 51 cutoff. This is, as best I can calculate, Miami’s current salary cap situation.
All player salary cap numbers via OTC.
Dolphins offense (32)
Quarterbacks (3)
Ryan Fitzpatrick - $5.5M
Josh Rosen - $1.28M
Jake Ruddock - $0.65M
Half backs (4)
Kenyan Drake - $2.23M
Kalen Ballage - $0.72M
Myles Gaskin
Kenneth Farrow
Fullback (1)
Wide receivers (8)
Kenny Stills - $9.75M
DeVante Parker - $4.84M
Albert Wilson - $8.33M
Jakeem Grant - $0.76M
Brice Butler - $0.81M
Isaiah Ford
Reece Horn
Ricardo Louis - $0.65M
Tight ends (5)
Mike Gesicki - $1.50M
Dwayne Allen - $3.25M
Nick O’Leary - $1.10M
Durham Smythe - $0.73M
Clive Walford - $0.72M
Offensive line (11)
Laremy Tunsil - $3.96M
Michael Deiter - $0.74M (estimated)
Daniel Kilgore - $2.4M
Jesse Davis - $0.65M
Zach Sterup - $0.65M
Isaac Asiata - $0.65M
Isaiah Prince
Connor Hilland
Michael Dunn
Jaryd Jones-Smith
Chris Reed - $1.70M
Dolphins Defense (36)
Defensive ends (3)
Charles Harris - $2.96M
Jonathan Woodard - $0.65M
Tank Carradine - $0.72M
Defensive tackles (8)
Christian Wilkins - $2.8M (estimated)
Davon Godchaux - $0.70M
Akeem Spence - $3.25M
Vincent Taylor - $0.68M
Kendrick Norton
Jamiys Pittman
Durval Queiroz Neto
Joey Mbu - $0.65M
Linebackers (11)
Kiko Alonso - $8.27M
Raekwon McMillan - $1.28M
Jerome Baker - $0.98M
Chase Allen - $0.65M
Mike Hull - $0.74M
Andre Van Ginkel
Quentin Poling
James Burgess - $0.65M
Sam Eguavoen
Jayrone Elliott - $0.77M
Tyrone Holmes - $0.65M
Cornerbacks (8)
Xavien Howard - $1.95M
Cordrea Tankersley - $0.85M
Bobby McCain - $6.34M
Torry McTyer - $0.65M
Eric Rowe - $2.78M
Cornell Armstrong
Jalen Davis
Jomal Wiltz
Safeties (6)
Reshad Jones - $17.2M
Minkah Fitzpatrick - $3.74M
T.J. McDonald - $6.00M
Walt Aikens - $1.40M
Maurice Smith - $0.65M
Chris Lammons
Dolphins Special Teams (3)
Kicker (1)
Punter (1)
Matt Haack - $0.65M
Long sapper (1)
John Denney - $0.74M
Projected UDFAs (15)
Ryan Anderson, OT/G
Kyron Brown, CB
Deion Calhoun, G
Wes Farnsworth, LS
Terrill Hanks, LB
Montre Hartage, CB
Dewayne Hendrix, DE
Tyler Horton, CB
Trenton Irwin, WR
Jonathan Ledbetter, DE
Aaron Monteiro, OT
Nik Needham, CB
Rob Rolle, S
Tre Watson LB
Preston Williams, WR
Total Roster (86)
Offense (32)
Defense (36)
Special Teams (3)
Projected UDFAs (15)
Salary Cap Projection (Top 51)
Offense: $53.57M
Defense: $67.96M
Special Teams: $1.39M
Total Cap Number: $122.92M
Dead Money:
Ryan Tannehill - $18.4M
Ndamukong Suh - $13.1M
Josh Sitton - $2.00M
Andre Branch - $2.00M
Robert Quinn - $1.12M
Ted Larsen - $0.42M
Leonte Carroo - $0.18M
Isaac Asiata - $0.13M
Total Dead Money: $37.48M
Total Against Cap: $160.40M
2018 Rollover: $5.94M (from NFLPA)
2019 NFL Salary Cap: $188.20M
Dolphins salary cap adjustment: $1.00M
2019 Dolphins Salary Cap: $195.14
Dolphins Salary Cap Space Remaining: $34.74M
NFLPA Salary Cap Report as of May 2: $37.16M in space
OTC Salary Cap as of May 2: $36.06M in space
