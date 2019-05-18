Dolphins bringing back white throwbacks

The Miami Dolphins have one of the best throwback looks in the NFL. They bring on a strong aqua with the off-center dolphin in a look that hearkens back to the team’s founding and early history. It is a look that is classic, while also looking modern, and a look that many fans would love to see become the team’s full-time standard jersey.

The only real issue with the throwback was the lack of the clean, all-white look.

Last year, the NFL relaxed their uniform policy just a little, permitting teams to wear an alternate or throwback jersey three times in a season, rather than just twice, and removing the requirement to have the “color rush” jersey serve as an alternate. With the Dolphins avoiding the highlighter orange color rush, that opened the door for a second alternate uniform. And, after rumors last year that Miami could be looking to the white throwback as an option, team President and CEO Tom Garfinkel threw this out on Instagram on Saturday.

Looks like Miami will have the white throwback this year, and they will be using it against the New England Patriots early in the season. It makes a ton of sense as they like to use the aqua throwbacks in AFC East games, and using the white throwback in September keeps the Patriots in dark colors in the South Florida heat.

And, the Dolphins are going to look amazing.