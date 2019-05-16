Dolphins sign Tony Adams, Kyler Fuller, Nate Orchard; Waive Isaac Asiata

The Miami Dolphins announced a series of roster moves Thursday morning, adding three players while waiving two and placing another on injured reserve. The moves come as the Dolphins continue their series of Organized Team Activities over the next couple of weeks.

The team added center Tony Adams, guard Kyle Fuller, and linebacker/edge rusher Nate Orchard. To clear roster space, the team waived/injured guard Isaac Asiata, waived center Kirk Barron, and placed wide receiver Ricardo Louis on injured reserve with a knee issue.

Adams joined the NFL last year as an undrafted free agent, signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars. After being released at the end of the preseason, Adams joined the New England Patriots in December, spending five games on the practice squad. He played college football at North Carolina State, playing in 50 games with 47 starts, and set the school’s record for most snaps played by an offensive lineman with 3,358.

Fuller was a seventh-round pick by the Houston Texans, playing for them in 2017 then joining the Washington Redskins in 2018. He has appeared in 11 career games in the NFL after being a three-year starter at Baylor.

Orchard was a second-round pick by the Cleveland Browns in 2015, playing three seasons for them before splitting time between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs last year. He has 69 career tackles with five sacks, one interception, five passes defensed, and two forced fumbles in 37 games (13 starts). He played at Utah in college, setting the school single-season mark for sacks with 18.5 in 2014.

Asiata was a fifth-round selection by the Dolphins in 2017, but had only appeared in two games in his first two seasons in the league. After being inactive for most games as a rookie, Asiata spent most of the 2018 season on the practice squad. He played collegiately at Utah.

Barron was with the Dolphins for four days, signing as an undrafted free agent earlier in the week after a tryout during Miami’s rookie minicamp. He started 39 straight games over the last three seasons as Purdue’s center.

Louis signed as a free agent with the Dolphins in April after he was waived by the Cleveland Browns. A native of Miami Beach, Louis was set to join a fast wide receiving corps, bringing his 2016 4.43 40-yard dash to a group that features Jakeem Grant (4.34), Brice Butler (4.37), Kenny Stills (4.38), Albert Wilson (4.43), and DeVante Parker (4.45). A fourth-round selection by Cleveland in 2016, Louis played in all 32 games in 2016 and 2017, recording 45 receptions for 562 yards. A neck injury cost him the entire 2018 season and now it appears a knee injury will keep him from playing in 2019.

The release of Asiata, even with the injury designation, is a little surprising. The guard could never find playing time, despite Miami’s offensive line struggles the last two years, making him expendable, but the franchise - albeit with a different coaching staff - had spent two years trying to develop him.