Dolphins meet with Connor Barwin, no deal reached

The Miami Dolphins may say they have the pass rushers they need for the 2019 season, but it still seems like there is a giant question mark surrounding the defensive end/outside linebacker position grouping. Can the Dolphins get pressure on opposing quarterbacks with the players they have and the schemes they are installing? Or, do they need to find some help from somewhere outside Davie, Florida?

The team may believe they already have the answers they need, but that is not stopping them from looking to improve. According to the Miami Herald’s Adam Beasley and Barry Jackson, Miami did exactly that on Wednesday, hosting rusher Connor Barwin on a free agency visit. The veteran pass rusher has 56-1/2 sacks in his career, playing for four teams over ten seasons. He most recently spent one year with the New York Giants, playing in 15 games with three starts, with 12 tackles, four passes defensed, and one sack. New York cut him after one year into a two-year contract.

Barwin has also played for the Los Angeles Rams, Philadelphia Eagles, and Houston Texans. He was a second round pick in 2009 by Houston. He has primarily worked as a rush linebacker in his career, though he has experience as a defensive end as well.

Miami is expected to play a hybrid defense this year, working both as a 4-3 and a 3-4 system, with defensive ends in the 4-3 becoming linebackers in the 3-4. Barwin could provide the versatility to play in both systems, and could serve as a mentor to Charles Harris, who is expected to play in the same type of role this year.

Barwin’s visit with the Dolphins concluded without a deal in place, though Beasley and Jackson add that Miami remains interested and could look to sign the veteran later.