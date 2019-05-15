2020 NFL Draft Class Preview: Quarterbacks

Well, the 2019 NFL Draft is behind us which means it’s now time to turn my attention to the 2020 NFL Draft. I have typically started with the defensive side of the ball when doing these previews but I am starting with QB this year. I know there’s been lots of talk about Rosen and whether he’s the long-term answer or not for the Dolphins. My opinion - I liked him coming out of UCLA and I hope with all my heart he’s our franchise QB that will win Super Bowls for us. With that said though, it would be incredibly foolish to not scout and do our homework on this potential elite QB class of 2020. As of right now, Tua, Herbert and Fromm all have high first round grades in my book. Obviously, a lot can change and I am aware of that. However, if this class is as good as I think it is, the Dolphins need to do their homework.

So, lets get a quick look at this potential 2020 QB class and we will start with probably the most popular guy in Tua Tagovailoa.

Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama (Jr)

Tagovailoa is the crown jewel of this draft. My top player overall, Tua can make every NFL throw. He’s got the touch, accuracy, anticipation, pocket presence….he’s incredibly fun to watch. He’s also got that ‘it’ factor; you can see that on film, it’s hard to explain. Tua is already the favorite to go number 1 overall so the expectations are crazy high for him this year. With all that said though, the 2020 NFL draft is a long ways away, we will see how the season goes for Tua and the Crimson Tide. I expect him to be a very high draft pick, if not the number 1 overall.

Justin Herbert , Oregon (Sr)

I was a bit surprised when Herbert announced that he was staying for his senior season last year but I can’t criticize it, I 100% believe more experience will help improve Herbert as a player and a leader. Had he declared though, I do believe he would have pushed against Murray to be the number 1 overall pick. Herbert is a QB that literally gave me goosebumps when I watched a couple of his throws. He’s a natural thrower, with tremendous talent. He’s got fantastic touch, good accuracy, and sneaky fast. I’ve also read that Herbert is a pretty intelligent guy (dreams of becoming a doctor after football) and is a good leader off the field. Herbert has everything you look for in a franchise QB. My only knock on him would be consistency game to game, but overall Herbert is a rare talent that will most likely be a very high draft pick.

Jake Fromm , Georgia (Jr)

With all the attention Tua and Herbert generate, Jake Fromm has almost become an afterthought. Which truly shows how insanely talented this QB class is. Jake Fromm is right up there in my book with Tua and Herbert. He’s a clutch QB who shows up big in big moments. He also thrives under pressure (something we haven’t had in Miami for a long time). Strong arm, good touch, good decision maker, pretty good pocket presence and can make plays with his legs. He’s a true leader on the field and you can see it. Fromm could end up being the best QB in this class, the potential and talent is there. I see him being yet another high draft pick.

Sam Ehlinger , Texas (Jr)

Ehlinger is a fun prospect to watch. He’s in that Baker Mayfield type role - escaping pressure with his legs and making tremendous throws on the run. He’s got awesome pocket awareness, and just has that ability to make something happen when everything breaks down. Right now, I don’t have a good hold on his consistency as a thrower – something I will be monitoring a lot this upcoming season. I do think he’s got an NFL arm and I think he could develop into a really good QB.

Steven Montez , Colorado (Sr)

Montez has got the size and the arm strength you look for in an NFL QB. I think he does a great job of making plays with his legs and keeps his eyes downfield looking to make a throw. I’ve seen throws that are highly accurate and has good touch but I still need to dive more into his film. I think he’s very inconsistent and raw in a couple areas. I see potential though in Montez and look forward to watching his this fall.

Shea Patterson , Michigan (Sr)

Patterson is a mobile QB who likes to throw deep often. I think he’s got natural arm strength and the ability to throw with touch and precision. He’s an interesting prospect though, I like the arm talent, but he’s inconsistent. I like the mobility, but I think he often panics when he feels pressure. Also, to put it simply, he did not impress me last season overall. I think Patterson has details and consistencies in his game that need to improve. I think he made a good decision returning to Michigan for this up coming season.

Jacob Eason , Washington (Jr)

Jacob Eason started his career at Georgia, but after an early season knee injury sidelined him, Jake Fromm took over and Eason choose to transfer to Washington. Currently, as of right now, I don’t have much film study done on him - I know he’s big (6’-6”), has big arm, good decision maker and has the ability to throw with anticipation. He could be a guy who move way up the draft boards with a good season. I look forward to studying his film.

Other notable QB prospects

K.J. Costello, Stanford (Jr)

Nate Stanley, Iowa (Sr)

Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma (Sr)

Kellen Mond, Texas A&M (Jr)

Feleipe Franks, Florida (Jr)

McKenzie Milton, Central Florida (Sr) - Very fun player to watch, highly talented, major size concerns and is also recovering from a horrific knee injury.

Brian Lewerke, Michigan St. (Sr)

Jake Bentley, South Carolina (Sr.)