Review Dolphins draft pick Isaiah Prince with Land Grant Holy-Land

The Miami Dolphins have used this offseason as a chance to get younger across the roster and to start a rebuild that will likely take a couple of years to see completion. This rebuild is focused primarily on the line of scrimmage this year, with Miami using half their 2019 NFL Draft picks on either the defensive line or on the offensive line. In the first round, Miami selected defensive tackle Christian Wilkins from Clemson, then added Wisconsin guard Michael Dieter with their third-round pick.

In the sixth round, the Dolphins used the 202nd overall pick to select Ohio State offensive tackle Isaiah Prince.

Lance Zierlein at NFL.com wrote in his pre-draft profile of the offensive lineman, “Prince will get touched up in scouting circles for what he can’t do, but he’s made strides in his pass-protection technique that warrants a deeper dive. He’s not a natural knee-bender so his pad level -- and therefore balance -- will always be concerns, but his length can become an effective weapon in pass sets if a coach can get his hands timed up. He’s a right tackle-only with leverage limitations, but there are enough flashes to project him as a backup with eventual starter potential as a middle round pick.”

Needing to get that deeper dive, I turned to SB Nation’s Ohio State site, Land Grant Holy-Land, and Patrick Mayhorn.