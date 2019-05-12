Dolphins bring Dave DeGuglielmo back to coaching staff

The Miami Dolphins offensive line is in need of a major overhaul going into the 2019 season, and head coach Brian Flores is ensuring that more expertise is available on the practice field.

According to Hal Habib of the Palm Beach Post, the Dolphins are bringing back former Indianapolis Colts, New England Patriots, and Dolphins offensive line coach Dave DeGuglielmo as an offensive line analyst to assist current Dolphins OL coach Pat Flaherty. DeGuglielmo was a key staffer for the Colts last season and helped the team completely reform Andrew Luck’s protection. The Colts front five was among the best in the league last season, helping Indianapolis and head coach Frank Reich reach the postseason.

Reich jettisoned DeGuglielmo at the end of the year, but rumor had it that he wanted to bring in his own man to run the position group given that DeGuglielmo was brought on as a member of Josh McDaniels’ staff before McDaniels infamously backed out of the Colts head coaching gig to return to the New England Patriots, all before Reich was hired. Before coaching the Colts offensive line last season, DeGuglielmo was Miami’s offensive line coach in 2017. He was with the New England Patriots (and worked alongside Flores) from 2014-2015.

DeGuglielmo and Flaherty will be responsible for reviving a position group that was among Miami’s weakest last season. After losing starting right tackle Ja’Wuan James in free agency and releasing guard Josh Sitton, the Dolphins are heading into OTAs and training camp with a projected starting lineup of LT Laremy Tunsil, LG Michael Deiter, C Daniel Kilgore, RG Jesse Davis, and RT Jordan Mills.

