Dolphins sign Barron, Summers, Walton after tryouts

The Miami Dolphins announced on Sunday the signing of three players from their tryouts during the team’s rookie minicamp this weekend. Joining the team are center Kirk Barron, cornerback Jamar Summers, and running back Mark Walton.

The team waived/injured center Connor Hilland and safety Rob Rolle in the moves.

Barron joins the Dolphins after playing at Purdue four years. He started 39 straight games over the last three seasons, all at center. He was an honorable mention All-Big Ten honoree in 2018.

Summers was signed by the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent in 2018, spending training camp and the preseason with the team. He played this spring in the Alliance of American Football with the Birmingham Iron. He played collegiate football at Connecticut, earning a starting role during the season as a true freshman in 2014. In four seasons, he tallied 182 tackles with one sack, 12 interceptions with a touchdown, 21 passes defensed, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery with a touchdown.

Walton was a 2018 fourth-round pick by the Cincinnati Bengals out of Miami. He appeared in 14 games with the Bengals last year, carrying the ball 14 times for 34 yards and recorded five receptions for 41 yards. In three seasons at Miami, Walton carred the ball 395 times for 2,006 yards with 26 touchdowns, along with 56 receptions for 624 yards with two touchdowns. He broke the 1,000 yard mark as a sophomore in 2016, but saw his 2017 season cut short due to ankle surgery. Walton has had a series of incidents with the law over the past few months, with three arrests and facing charges including carrying a concealed weapon, multiple marijuana possession chargers, reckless driving, and misdemeanor battery.

Hilland spent 2018 with the Dolphins’ practice squad after being signed as an unrestricted free agent. He started four years at William & Mary, primarily playing left guard.

Rolle joined the Dolphins this spring as an unrestricted free agent out of Villanova. He played in 50 games in his college career with 27 starts. He recorded 160 tackles with seven interceptions, 17 passes defensed, and three fumble recoveries in college.