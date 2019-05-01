Dolphins waive Delaney, Falk, Valoaga

The Miami Dolphins have waived cornerback Dee Delaney, quarterback Luke Falk, and defensive end Jeremiah Valoaga, the team announced on Wednesday. The moves come a week ahead of the end of the compensatory draft picks windown on the league calendar, allowing the Dolphins to sign free agent veterans without risking potential compensatory picks awarded for the 2020 NFL Draft. Miami is projected to receive a third-round pick after the Denver Broncos signed tackle Ja’Wuan James and a fifth-round pick for losing defensive end Cameron Wake to the Tennessee Titans.

Delaney was originally signed into the league as an undrafted free agent in 2018, joining the Jacksonville Jaguars. He appeared in two games for Jacksonville, with Miami claiming him off waivers in December. He did not play in any games for the Dolphins.

Falk was a sixth-round pick for the Titans in 2018, and was a player the Dolphins were believed to like late in last year’s Draft. When the Titans waived the rookie at the end of the preseason, the Dolphins claimed him off waivers, keeping him on the 53-man roster for the first four weeks of the season, though making him inactive on game days, before he landed on injured reserve and lost the remained of the year.

Valoaga was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Detroit Lions in 2017. He appeared in nine games as a rookie, recording five tackle and a sack. He joined the Dolphins’ practice squad in September 2018, where he remained all season.

The top free agents still available include running back Jay Ajayi, edge rusher Ziggy Ansah, safety Eric Berry, linebacker Zach Brown, cornerback Morris Claiborne, linebacker Jamie Collins, defensive tackle Corey Liuget, guard Andy Levitre, edge rusher Derrick Morgan, offensive tackle Donald Penn, edge rusher Nick Perry, defensive tackle Danny Shelton, defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, and defensive tackle Muhammad Wilkerson.