Phinsider Radio: 2019 Miami Dolphins Draft Class, Josh Rosen, and More!

Matthew Cannata, Josh Houtz, and Aaron Sutton will dissect the 2019 NFL Draft with exuberant precision, not to mention, Houtz and I (Sutton) will probably make fun of Matthew because he’ll have to say “quarterback” about 49 times tonight. Yeah, Josh Rosen might come up.

The 2019 Miami Dolphins Draft class:

Round 1 (13th overall) - Christian Wilkins , DL, Clemson

- , DL, Clemson Trade - Josh Rosen , QB, Arizona Cardinals

- , QB, Arizona Cardinals Round 3 (78th overall) - Michael Dieter, OL, Wisconsin

- Michael Dieter, OL, Wisconsin Round 5 (151st overall) - Andrew Van Ginkel , LB, Wisconsin

- , LB, Wisconsin Round 6 (202nd overall) - Isaiah Prince , OT, Ohio

- , OT, Ohio Round 7 (233rd overall) - Chandler Cox , FB, Auburn

- , FB, Auburn Round 7 (234th overall) - Myles Gaskin , RB, Washington

~ Where are the biggest holes left on the team?

~ What does the Phinsider Radio team think of the impending QB competition?

~ What in the world are the Dolphins going to do with a fullback?

Christian Wilkins at the Combine:



1) Not 1 but 2 undergraduate degrees, *and* a Master's

2) Eats football, breathes being smart



He'd probably be your boss if he weren't playing football.@CannataPFN called it. Sit back, relax, and enjoy a good football player #Dolphins fans. pic.twitter.com/PhtqpzxRGk — A-A-Ron (@ASuttonPFN) April 26, 2019

*Author’s note: I misconstrued his educational background. He got a Bachelor’s and Master’s in 3 1⁄ 2 years, but did not get three separate degrees. The rest of the tweet is true LOL.

All this and more on this episode of Phinsider Radio!

