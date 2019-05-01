Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

NFL draft: Grading the Patriots’ selection of Chase Winovich in round three - Pats Pulpit

New England picked up the Michigan man with the 77th overall selection.





Early likes and dislikes of the 2019 Jets Draft class - Gang Green Nation

Our ultimate views on the Jets’ Draft class in 2019 will be shaped over the years to come and be much more relevant than our initial impressions. But we have to start somewhere so here are my...





Brandon Beane says LeSean McCoy is Buffalo Bills’ starting running back after 2019 NFL Draft - Buffalo Rumblings

Coming off his worst professional season, the 31-year-old McCoy is still in line to start

AFC NORTH:

Penn State QB Trace McSorley brings versatility to Baltimore - Baltimore Beatdown

McSorley earned second-team All-Big Ten selection twice and is a Penn State record-holder in multiple passing categories.





Steelers place Ryan Shazier on the Physically Unable to Perform list - Behind the Steel Curtain

In a move which was anticipated, the Steelers place Ryan Shazier on the Reserve/PUP list.





NFL Draft results: Breaking down the Bengals’ selection of Ryan Finley in Round 4 - Cincy Jungle

Ryan Finley is not the most exciting quarterback in the draft, but he has the makeup of a very good NFL player





Can We All Just Take a Minute to Appreciate Nick Chubb? - Dawgs By Nature

Seriously.

AFC SOUTH:

Ten Things I Liked About The 2019 NFL Draft - Battle Red Blog

A round one defensive line buffet, the Raiders’ turtlenecks, McGary’s perfect fit, and seven other things I liked about the 2019 NFL Draft.





Todd McShay Jeffery Simmons Titans best 2019 NFL Draft value pick - Music City Miracles

Todd McShay went through all 32 teams and pointed out their best value pick. His selection for the Titans was first round pick Jeffery Simmons. It was probably a pretty easy pick for McShay with...





Coughlin: Jawaan Taylor pick ‘made the draft’ - Big Cat Country

Tom Coughlin is well known for his love of big men, and he was not coy in his affinity for new Jaguars right tackle Jawaan Taylor during the team’s post-draft press conference.





Roster Move: Colts sign RB Spencer Ware to a 1-year deal - Stampede Blue

Despite forgoing the position in the draft the Colts have added some depth to their running back room this offseason by signing Spencer Ware.

AFC WEST:

Scouting Denver Broncos quarterback, Drew Lock - Mile High Report

Denver Broncos second-round pick, Drew Lock, could be the future at quarterback for the franchise.





NFL Draft Grades: Experts mostly positive about Chargers selections - Bolts From The Blue

The 2019 NFL Draft has come and gone. The Chargers selected seven players across seven rounds with five of them on the defensive side of the ball including their top two picks. Tom Telesco added a...





Raiders draft class receives high praise from ESPN’s Mel Kiper - Silver And Black Pride

After months and months of evaluating who the Raiders might draft now that the draft is over it was time for ESPN’s resident draft guru Mel Kipler Jr to evaluate who the team actually selected.

NFL may place Tyreek Hill on commissioner’s exempt list this week - Arrowhead Pride

The NFL may place Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill on the commissioner’s exempt list this week after the league and players’ union reviewed the audio tape released by KCTV5, according...

NFC EAST:

Dave Gettleman continues to defend selection of Daniel Jones at No. 6 - Big Blue View

Gettleman "agonized" over passing on Josh Allen





Eagles pick up Carson Wentz’s fifth-year option - Bleeding Green Nation

As expected.





Jalen Guyton could be a sneaky good pickup for the Dallas Cowboys - Blogging The Boys

What could the Allen native bring to America’s Team?





A look at the Redskins post-draft depth chart and some of the questions it raises - Hogs Haven

There are still a lot of questions to be answered

NFC NORTH:

The Packers remade their secondary with pure speed in the last three NFL Drafts - Acme Packing Company

Through the last three drafts, the Packers significantly upgraded the speed on the back end of the defense.





Detroit Lions exercise Taylor Decker’s fifth year option - Pride Of Detroit

The Lions have elected to hold on to the former first-round pick.





Ranking my top 3 Bears’ rookies in terms of excitement level - Windy City Gridiron

The Chicago Bears had five draft picks, and nearly twenty undrafted free agents as a part of their 2019 rookie class. Here the the three I’m most excited to see.





Stock Market Report: Draft - Daily Norseman

What do we think of the largest Vikings draft class in the seven round era?

NFC SOUTH:

Saints 2019 draft class given B- grade by SB Nation - Canal Street Chronicles

Our parent site, SB Nation, gives the Saints a B- for their 2019 draft class.





The Falcoholic’s Falcons Fan Spotlight: Isaac - The Falcoholic

Let’s hear from the fans!





The Carolina Panthers shouldn’t have taken a backup QB with pick No. 100 - Cat Scratch Reader

Having a stronger backup plan for Cam Newton is good, but the Panthers could’ve done better at the end of the third round





The Buccaneers need to trade Gerald McCoy - Bucs Nation

And it needs to be with the Browns.

NFC WEST:

49ers news: We know who the team drafted, here’s one reason why - Niners Nation

One reason why the 49ers drafted each player





Home Runs for Everyone - Revenge of the Birds

For those of you who have lost your job because of new leadership in the company---you know the sting and mental torment that Josh Rosen felt this weekend.





NFL free agent Ziggy Ansah makes visits to Seahawks (Scouting Report) - Field Gulls

When it comes to the Seattle Seahawks and free agency, after 10 years of John Schneider and Pete Carroll, I feel like I have a decent idea of what to expect each March. That’s why as I looked ahead...





The theme of the LA Rams’ 2019 offseason? Improve the run defense - Turf Show Times

All the additions (and subtractions) the Rams have made through free agency and the draft suggest they’re serious about upgrading their run defense.