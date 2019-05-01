Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
NFL draft: Grading the Patriots’ selection of Chase Winovich in round three - Pats Pulpit
New England picked up the Michigan man with the 77th overall selection.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
Early likes and dislikes of the 2019 Jets Draft class - Gang Green Nation
Our ultimate views on the Jets’ Draft class in 2019 will be shaped over the years to come and be much more relevant than our initial impressions. But we have to start somewhere so here are my...
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
Brandon Beane says LeSean McCoy is Buffalo Bills’ starting running back after 2019 NFL Draft - Buffalo Rumblings
Coming off his worst professional season, the 31-year-old McCoy is still in line to start
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Penn State QB Trace McSorley brings versatility to Baltimore - Baltimore Beatdown
McSorley earned second-team All-Big Ten selection twice and is a Penn State record-holder in multiple passing categories.
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
Steelers place Ryan Shazier on the Physically Unable to Perform list - Behind the Steel Curtain
In a move which was anticipated, the Steelers place Ryan Shazier on the Reserve/PUP list.
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
NFL Draft results: Breaking down the Bengals’ selection of Ryan Finley in Round 4 - Cincy Jungle
Ryan Finley is not the most exciting quarterback in the draft, but he has the makeup of a very good NFL player
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
Can We All Just Take a Minute to Appreciate Nick Chubb? - Dawgs By Nature
Seriously.
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
Ten Things I Liked About The 2019 NFL Draft - Battle Red Blog
A round one defensive line buffet, the Raiders’ turtlenecks, McGary’s perfect fit, and seven other things I liked about the 2019 NFL Draft.
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
Todd McShay Jeffery Simmons Titans best 2019 NFL Draft value pick - Music City Miracles
Todd McShay went through all 32 teams and pointed out their best value pick. His selection for the Titans was first round pick Jeffery Simmons. It was probably a pretty easy pick for McShay with...
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
Coughlin: Jawaan Taylor pick ‘made the draft’ - Big Cat Country
Tom Coughlin is well known for his love of big men, and he was not coy in his affinity for new Jaguars right tackle Jawaan Taylor during the team’s post-draft press conference.
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Roster Move: Colts sign RB Spencer Ware to a 1-year deal - Stampede Blue
Despite forgoing the position in the draft the Colts have added some depth to their running back room this offseason by signing Spencer Ware.
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
Scouting Denver Broncos quarterback, Drew Lock - Mile High Report
Denver Broncos second-round pick, Drew Lock, could be the future at quarterback for the franchise.
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
NFL Draft Grades: Experts mostly positive about Chargers selections - Bolts From The Blue
The 2019 NFL Draft has come and gone. The Chargers selected seven players across seven rounds with five of them on the defensive side of the ball including their top two picks. Tom Telesco added a...
Oakland Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Raiders draft class receives high praise from ESPN’s Mel Kiper - Silver And Black Pride
After months and months of evaluating who the Raiders might draft now that the draft is over it was time for ESPN’s resident draft guru Mel Kipler Jr to evaluate who the team actually selected.
K...
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
NFL may place Tyreek Hill on commissioner’s exempt list this week - Arrowhead Pride
The NFL may place Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill on the commissioner’s exempt list this week after the league and players’ union reviewed the audio tape released by KCTV5, according...
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
Dave Gettleman continues to defend selection of Daniel Jones at No. 6 - Big Blue View
Gettleman "agonized" over passing on Josh Allen
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
Eagles pick up Carson Wentz’s fifth-year option - Bleeding Green Nation
As expected.
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
Jalen Guyton could be a sneaky good pickup for the Dallas Cowboys - Blogging The Boys
What could the Allen native bring to America’s Team?
Washington Redskins (via Hogs Haven)
A look at the Redskins post-draft depth chart and some of the questions it raises - Hogs Haven
There are still a lot of questions to be answered
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
The Packers remade their secondary with pure speed in the last three NFL Drafts - Acme Packing Company
Through the last three drafts, the Packers significantly upgraded the speed on the back end of the defense.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
Detroit Lions exercise Taylor Decker’s fifth year option - Pride Of Detroit
The Lions have elected to hold on to the former first-round pick.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
Ranking my top 3 Bears’ rookies in terms of excitement level - Windy City Gridiron
The Chicago Bears had five draft picks, and nearly twenty undrafted free agents as a part of their 2019 rookie class. Here the the three I’m most excited to see.
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Stock Market Report: Draft - Daily Norseman
What do we think of the largest Vikings draft class in the seven round era?
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
Saints 2019 draft class given B- grade by SB Nation - Canal Street Chronicles
Our parent site, SB Nation, gives the Saints a B- for their 2019 draft class.
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
The Falcoholic’s Falcons Fan Spotlight: Isaac - The Falcoholic
Let’s hear from the fans!
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
The Carolina Panthers shouldn’t have taken a backup QB with pick No. 100 - Cat Scratch Reader
Having a stronger backup plan for Cam Newton is good, but the Panthers could’ve done better at the end of the third round
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
The Buccaneers need to trade Gerald McCoy - Bucs Nation
And it needs to be with the Browns.
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
49ers news: We know who the team drafted, here’s one reason why - Niners Nation
One reason why the 49ers drafted each player
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
Home Runs for Everyone - Revenge of the Birds
For those of you who have lost your job because of new leadership in the company---you know the sting and mental torment that Josh Rosen felt this weekend.
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
NFL free agent Ziggy Ansah makes visits to Seahawks (Scouting Report) - Field Gulls
When it comes to the Seattle Seahawks and free agency, after 10 years of John Schneider and Pete Carroll, I feel like I have a decent idea of what to expect each March. That’s why as I looked ahead...
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
The theme of the LA Rams’ 2019 offseason? Improve the run defense - Turf Show Times
All the additions (and subtractions) the Rams have made through free agency and the draft suggest they’re serious about upgrading their run defense.
Loading comments...