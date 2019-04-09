Dolphins 2019 schedule: Preseason announced with Miami dress rehearsal in prime time

The NFL has announced the 2019 Preseason schedule. The league announces the nationally televised games with the specific date and time of kickoff, while the rest of the games are given a range of dates it could be played, with the kickoff time to be set later. The Miami Dolphins will have their Preseason Week 3 “dress rehearsal” game on a FOX national broadcast.

The Dolphins will open the preseason hosting the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1, with the games scheduled August 8-12.

In Preseason Week 2, the Dolphins will be at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Miami and the Buccaneers are expected to hold joint training camp practices this year leading up to the game. The game will be held sometime between August 15-19.

Miami’s Preseason Week 3 game will be on Thursday, August 22 (likely making the Week 2 early in the window of play) as the Dolphins host the Jacksonville Jaguars at Hard Rock Stadium. FOX will air the game, with kickoff at 8pm ET.

In Preseason Week 4, the Dolphins will visit the New Orleans Saints, with kickoff on either August 29 or 30.

The NFL typically releases the full regular season schedule the Thursday the week prior to the NFL Draft. If that continues this year, the scheduled would be released April 19.

Miami Dolphins Preseason Schedule 2019

Preseason Week 1 (Aug. 8-12)

Atlanta Falcons at Miami Dolphins

Preseason Week 2 (Aug. 15-19)

Miami Dolphins at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Preseason Week 3 (Aug. 22-25)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins

August 22, 8pm ET

National Television Broadcast: FOX

Preseason Week 4 (Aug. 29-30)

Miami Dolphins at New Orleans Saints

Dolphins Regular Season Opponents 2019

Home

Buffalo Bills

New England Patriots

New York Jets

Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals

Los Angeles Chargers

Philadelphia Eagles

Washington Redskins

Away

Buffalo Bills

New England Patriots

New York Jets

Cleveland Browns

Dallas Cowboys

Indianapolis Colts

New York Giants

Pittsburgh Steelers