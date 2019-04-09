Dolphins 2019 schedule: Preseason announced with Miami dress rehearsal in prime time

The NFL has announced the 2019 Preseason schedule. The league announces the nationally televised games with the specific date and time of kickoff, while the rest of the games are given a range of dates it could be played, with the kickoff time to be set later. The Miami Dolphins will have their Preseason Week 3 “dress rehearsal” game on a FOX national broadcast.
The Dolphins will open the preseason hosting the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1, with the games scheduled August 8-12.
In Preseason Week 2, the Dolphins will be at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Miami and the Buccaneers are expected to hold joint training camp practices this year leading up to the game. The game will be held sometime between August 15-19.
Miami’s Preseason Week 3 game will be on Thursday, August 22 (likely making the Week 2 early in the window of play) as the Dolphins host the Jacksonville Jaguars at Hard Rock Stadium. FOX will air the game, with kickoff at 8pm ET.
In Preseason Week 4, the Dolphins will visit the New Orleans Saints, with kickoff on either August 29 or 30.
The NFL typically releases the full regular season schedule the Thursday the week prior to the NFL Draft. If that continues this year, the scheduled would be released April 19.
Miami Dolphins Preseason Schedule 2019
Preseason Week 1 (Aug. 8-12)
Atlanta Falcons at Miami Dolphins
Preseason Week 2 (Aug. 15-19)
Miami Dolphins at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Preseason Week 3 (Aug. 22-25)
Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
August 22, 8pm ET
National Television Broadcast: FOX
Preseason Week 4 (Aug. 29-30)
Miami Dolphins at New Orleans Saints
Dolphins Regular Season Opponents 2019
Home
Buffalo Bills
New England Patriots
New York Jets
Baltimore Ravens
Cincinnati Bengals
Los Angeles Chargers
Philadelphia Eagles
Washington Redskins
Away
Buffalo Bills
New England Patriots
New York Jets
Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys
Indianapolis Colts
New York Giants
Pittsburgh Steelers
