Dolphins announce seven signings from AAF

The Miami Dolphins have made official the signing of seven players to their roster - all of whom are coming to (or back to) the league from the Alliance of American Football. Joining the team are guard Michael Dunn, linebacker Jayrone Elliott, running back Kenneth Farrow, tackle Jaryd Jones-Smith, linebacker Tyrone Holmes, wide receiver Reece Horn, and defensive tackle Joey Mbu.

We earlier profiled Farrow, Mbu, Elliott, Holmes, and Dunn, all of whom were expected signings prior to Miami’s announcement.

Jones-Smith joins Elliott, Farrow, Holmes, and Mbu as players Miami signed from the San Antonio Commanders of the AAF. He played in all eight games of the shortened season for San Antonio. He previously was in the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Pittsburgh signed by the Houston Texans in 2018. He spent training camp and the preseason with the Texans prior to being waived.

Horn played all eight games of the shortened AAF season with the Memphis Express, catching 28 passes for 429 yards and a touchdown. His previous NFL experience was a short stint with the Tennessee Titans after signing as an undrafted free agent out of Indianapolis in 2016 and he has spent time playing in Europe.

The announced seven signings brings Miami’s roster to 67 players, with 23 spots remaining before they reach the NFL’s 90-man preseason limit. The Dolphins are expected to select seven college prospect later this month during the 2019 NFL Draft.